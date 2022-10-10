Gujarat election 2022: PM Modi takes dig at AAP, says 'Urban naxals trying to enter state in new appearances'

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi said, "Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes." He also said when he took over as the Prime Minister in 2014, the Indian economy was ranked 10th in the world, and it has now come to the fifth position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that 'Urban Naxals' were attempting to enter Gujarat by altering their look, but the state will not let them harm the lives of young people. PM Modi made the remarks after laying the groundwork for the country's first bulk drug park in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

"Urban Naxals are attempting to infiltrate the state in disguise. They've changed their outfits. They are duping our impressionable and energetic young into joining them," Modi said, in a veiled assault on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is attempting to gain traction in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.

"The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation," he added. PM Modi further asked people to warn everyone against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. Calling them the agents of foreign powers, he said, "Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them."

PM Modi also said when he took over as the Prime Minister in 2014, the Indian economy was ranked 10th in the world, and it has now come to the fifth position.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated many projects totaling Rs 8,000 crores at Amod, Bharuch, Gujarat. He established the groundwork for the Jambusar bulk drug park, the Dahej deep sea pipeline project, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport, and the building of multilevel industrial sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli. The PM also dedicated various projects that would benefit Gujarat's chemical sector, including the GACL facility, Bharuch Underground Drainage, and the IOCL Dahei Kovali Pipeline.

