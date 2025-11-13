A 60-year-old man was hacked to death by his wife's brothers in Gujarat while trying to reconcile with her family. The attackers, armed with an axe and metal pipes, severed his legs during the assault. Solanki died in hospital the next morning.

A family dispute turned deadly in Gujarat’s Amreli district when a 60-year-old man was brutally attacked by his wife’s brothers on Tuesday evening. The victim, Dinesh Solanki, from Gondal, was allegedly hacked to death while trying to make peace with his wife’s family at his niece’s house in Arjansukh village of Vadiya taluka, according to a report by The Times of India.

Solanki, who had been married to Ratan for 35 years and was the father of three sons, had left home a month ago after a quarrel with her. On Tuesday, he decided to visit his niece Manisha to discuss reconciliation with his in-laws, the TOI report added.

Attack followed a heated discussion

According to the FIR filed by Manisha, two of Solanki's brothers-in-law, Kanji Savaliya and Haku Savaliya, arrived around 6.30 pm to mediate. The discussion reportedly turned tense after a few minutes.

When Manisha’s husband stepped out to buy refreshments, Haku allegedly called other family members, Nanu, Bagha, and Jadav, along with three unidentified men, to the spot. They arrived armed, with Bagha carrying a metal pipe and Jadav holding an axe.

The group stormed into the house. Bagha allegedly hit Solanki on the head with the metal pipe, knocking him to the ground. While Kanji and Haku stood guard outside, the others held Solanki down. Jadav and the unidentified men then hacked off both his legs using the axe.

When Manisha screamed for help, she was pushed outside, and the attackers escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Victim succumbed to injuries

Severely wounded, Solanki was rushed first to Amreli Civil Hospital and later shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai said that the attack appeared to be linked to the ongoing marital dispute between Solanki and his wife. “He had gone to talk to his in-laws about the family dispute. During the discussion, his five brothers-in-law hit him with a metal pipe and inflicted fatal injuries on his legs,” he said.

A forensic team has been called to examine the scene, and police have launched a search for the accused.

The Vadiya police have registered a case under Section 103(1) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kanji, Haku, Nanu, Bagha, Jadav, and three unidentified men.

Residents of Arjansukh village expressed shock over the brutality of the attack, saying Solanki was known as a calm and polite man. Police officials said further investigation will reveal whether the attack was planned or triggered by anger during the meeting.

As authorities continue their search, Solanki's tragic death has sent a shockwave amongst the villagers and the areas nearby.