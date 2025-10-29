Police have arrested a woman, her lover Aman and his friend Amit for killing Kamlesh so the lovers could start a new life. Phone records and questioning exposed the plot. All three face charges of murder and conspiracy as the investigation continues.

A murder case in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has shocked the local community after a labourer was found dead with serious injuries on the outskirts of the city. The police later arrested his wife, her lover, and his friend, who confessed to plotting and killing the man so that the woman and her lover could live together.

The case came to light when villagers noticed a man's body lying near the outskirts of Bhavnagar and immediately informed the police. Officers reached the scene, secured the area and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, according to a report in India Today.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kamlesh Dudhiya, a labourer living in the city. Marks of violence on his body showed he had been brutally assaulted before his death. Police began treating the case as a clear homicide.

Wife wanted to live with lover

During questioning, Kamlesh's younger brother told the police that Kamlesh and his wife Mamta had been quarrelling for several months. Their frequent fights made investigators suspect Mamta's involvement in the case. Further enquiries revealed that Mamta had been in a relationship with a man named Aman, who lived in Kevalani village. The affair had reportedly caused repeated disputes between the couple, leading Mamta to consider ending her marriage permanently.

The murder plan and execution

According to the police, Mamta told Aman that she wanted to marry him but could not do so while Kamlesh was alive. The pair then conspired with Aman’s friend, Amit, to kill Kamlesh. Investigators said the three accused lured Kamlesh out of his house on the pretext of work. Once away from the area, they attacked and killed him before dumping his body outside the village to make it look like an attack by unknown people.

Arrests and confession

Police traced the suspects through mobile phone records and location data. During questioning, inconsistencies in Mamta’s statements led officers to confront her with evidence. She later admitted to the crime, along with Aman and Amit.

All three have been arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. The police are continuing their investigation to check if anyone else helped plan or hide the crime.