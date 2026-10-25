A Pune minor gave birth at hospital, leading to a sexual assault case against her two minor cousins. Police said the alleged assaults took place two or three times in January 2026 at an isolated location near her home. The girl did not disclose the incidents out of fear. Hospital officials informed police.

A 14-year-old girl gave birth at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, leading to the registration of a sexual assault case against her two minor cousins in Bhor taluka of Pune district. Police said the case was registered under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following the girl’s complaint. The alleged assaults took place in January 2026, according to Bhor police. Both accused are minors and reportedly lived close to the girl’s home.

How the case came to light

According to police, the two boys allegedly took the girl to an isolated forest area near her home and sexually assaulted her on two or three occasions. The girl reportedly did not tell anyone about the incidents because she was frightened.

The matter came to light after she became pregnant and was taken to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for medical care. She reportedly experienced stomach pain before being admitted, and subsequently delivered a baby at the hospital.

Hospital medical staff became aware that the patient was a minor and informed Bhor police about the case. Following the hospital’s communication, a police team visited the facility and recorded the girl’s statement.

Case registered under POCSO Act

Based on the girl’s complaint, Bhor police registered a case against her two minor cousins. The investigation is under way, and police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assaults.

The accused boys are minors, and further details have not been disclosed. The allegations have raised serious concerns about the safety of children and the importance of ensuring that minors who experience abuse can access help and support.

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The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for dealing with sexual offences against children.

Police have not disclosed further details about the baby or the ongoing investigation. The allegations against the two boys remain subject to investigation, and no conclusions about their guilt should be drawn before the legal process is completed.