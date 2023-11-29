Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    These 41 workers hailed from Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh. They were swiftly taken to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for immediate medical care following their rescue.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night (November 28) took a compassionate step by reaching out personally to the 41 workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel after enduring 17 days trapped under debris. Expressing relief and joy at their safe evacuation, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes for their swift recovery from the ordeal.

    Upon their arrival, adorned with vibrant orange marigold flower garlands, the workers received a warm welcome from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh. The challenging rescue involved extracting the workers through a 57-meter steel pipe using stretchers with wheels from beyond the 260-meter mark, following a tunnel collapse between the 205 and 260-meter section.

    PM Modi personally spoke to each of the workers, praising their courage and resilience during this harrowing period. Additionally, he commended the heroism and dedication displayed by the rescuers, acknowledging the successful mission as a shining testament to humanity and teamwork.

    Prior to contacting the workers, PM Modi conversed with CM Dhami, extending his congratulations for the successful rescue operation. He sought detailed information about the workers' well-being and condition from the Chief Minister.

    PM Modi's sentiments were echoed in a heartfelt message on social media platform X, where he lauded the workers for inspiring everyone with their courage and patience. He expressed immense happiness at the imminent reunification of these workers with their families, acknowledging the families' exceptional patience and bravery during this challenging period, deserving utmost respect and gratitude.

