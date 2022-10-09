Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Neech' insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces in poll-bound Gujarat; BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

    In the run-up to the Gujarat elections, which are scheduled to be held in November-December this year, the political slugfest has intensified. The Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video of AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia referring to the Prime Minister as 'neech' (low-born)

    Gujarat Election 2022
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

    The 'neech' insult against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again surfaced in the run-up to yet another Gujarat election, with the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing a video of AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia referring to the Prime Minister with the insult.

    Also Read: Gujaratis blessed me for two decades, did not look at my caste: PM Modi

    BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter with a post in which he shared the video where Italia can be reportedly be heard referring to Prime Minister Modi as 'Neech' (low-born). He also commented, 'Gopal Italia, Arvind Kejriwal's right-hand man and AAP Gujarat's President, stoops to Kejriwal's level, calls Prime Minister Modi 'neech'.'

    He further wrote that abusing Gujarat's pride and son of the soil and using such profanities was an insult to every Gujarati who has voted for the Prime Minister and the BJP for the27 years. Shortly after the video went viral, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the women's body had taken cognizance of another profanity uttered by the AAP Gujarat unit chief in the clip.

    In the run-up to the Gujarat elections, which are scheduled to be held in November-December this year, the political slugfest has intensified. 

    AAP, which is a new entrant in the electoral battle traditionally fought between the BJP and Congress, triggered a controversy just a day ago when Kejriwal said during a roadshow that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and that he had been sent with a specific task to finish off 'Kansa's descendants'.

    To recall, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had effectively handed a support wave to the BJP during the 2017 assembly election campaign in Gujarat when he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'neech aadmi'. An embarrassed Congress had then suspended Aiyar from the party's primary membership and issued him a show-cause notice.

    Taking a cue from the 2017 incident, the BJP has quickly sought similar action against Gopal Italia by the AAP. 

    To recall, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP had made Aiyar's remarks an election issue. At a rally, Prime Minister Modi said that he was unfazed by the 'neech' slur and that no matter whatever abuses the opposition would hurl at him, the Gujarat voters would give a fitting response to them.

    This time around too, the BJP could use the abuse from rival party leaders to its advantage as it moves ahead with its attempt to retain power in the state.

    Also Read: Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'Indian Ocean warming faster than any other ocean; believe the forecast'

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
