AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections

AAP said that the new structure would be in place soon, focusing on the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections.

The Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, held a Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat two days ago, and the party, on Wednesday, dissolved all state committees and frontal committees, except for the post of state president, in preparation for a major overhaul in the state unit ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

AAP Gujarat state president, Gopal Italia, announced the party's decision at a press conference in Ahmedabad, stating that a larger and new structure will be in place soon, with an eye on the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections.

He thanked all of the outgoing state executive and committee officials and stated that the new structure would be formed to make all efforts to win the upcoming state elections.

"We visited the 182 assembly constituencies during the recently concluded Parivartan Yatra, and we believe that the soon-to-be-announced new structure will be much larger and will breathe new life into the party's activities in the state. So, with this decision, we're hoping for a bigger win," Italia explained.

The state executive had about 100 members, and there were hundreds more in frontal organisations such as the media cell, legal committee, women's cell, farmers wing, SC/ST cell, and OBC cell, among others. In addition to the state executive, district and taluka committees have been disbanded.

Following sources familiar with the situation, identifying new talent and faces has been ongoing for the past three months since AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak took over as the party's state in charge.

According to people familiar with the situation, Kejriwal gave the go-ahead for the overhaul in the Gujarat unit during his recent visit to Mehsana.



