Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress

On Friday, Hardik Patel stated that he has given Congress 100 per cent of his support so far and will continue to do so in the coming days.

Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party has extended an open invitation to Congress leader Hardik Patel to swap parties ahead of the December Assembly election. As per reports, the AAP's state chief Gopal Italia stated that instead of complaining, he should contribute here (AAP).

On Friday, Italia stated that if Hardik Patel is not liked in Congress, he should unite with a like-minded party such as AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress and wasting his time, he added that Patel should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a home for dedicated people like him.

Hardik Patels' has been in the news for a week after he slammed his party Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Early on Friday, he expressed he was not leaving the Congress party. He denied the rumours claiming his exit from Congress, saying there certainly would be small fights.

The AAP and the Congress are occupied in the preparations for Assembly polls slated in December, however, the elections are hard to crack, as BJP has been ruling the state since 1995.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP enters round two of the 2022 elections on a high, having defeated the Congress in Punjab, and is quietly confident following impressive local body vote results.

Meanwhile, Congress is in disarray, having been hammered in four of the five states that voted in February-March, and cannot afford another high-profile leadership crisis.

The Congress leadership may be worried due to Hardik Patel's outbursts, however, there's a rumour that he is leaving Congress; he claimed he is unaware of who is spreading these rumours, as per reports.

Patel stated that he has given Congress 100 per cent of his support so far and will continue to do so in the coming days. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but they must work together, he added.

There was, however, a word of caution by him, stating consider him guilty if stating the truth is a criminal. He added that Gujarati citizens have high expectations, and they must fulfil them.

