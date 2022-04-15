Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress

    On Friday, Hardik Patel stated that he has given Congress 100 per cent of his support so far and will continue to do so in the coming days.

    Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress-adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party has extended an open invitation to Congress leader Hardik Patel to swap parties ahead of the December Assembly election. As per reports, the AAP's state chief Gopal Italia stated that instead of complaining, he should contribute here (AAP).

    On Friday, Italia stated that if Hardik Patel is not liked in Congress, he should unite with a like-minded party such as AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress and wasting his time, he added that Patel should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a home for dedicated people like him.

    Hardik Patels' has been in the news for a week after he slammed his party Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Early on Friday, he expressed he was not leaving the Congress party. He denied the rumours claiming his exit from Congress, saying there certainly would be small fights. 

    The AAP and the Congress are occupied in the preparations for Assembly polls slated in December, however, the elections are hard to crack, as BJP has been ruling the state since 1995. 

    Arvind Kejriwal's AAP enters round two of the 2022 elections on a high, having defeated the Congress in Punjab, and is quietly confident following impressive local body vote results.

    Meanwhile, Congress is in disarray, having been hammered in four of the five states that voted in February-March, and cannot afford another high-profile leadership crisis.

    The Congress leadership may be worried due to Hardik Patel's outbursts, however, there's a rumour that he is leaving Congress; he claimed he is unaware of who is spreading these rumours, as per reports.

    Patel stated that he has given Congress 100 per cent of his support so far and will continue to do so in the coming days. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but they must work together, he added.

    There was, however, a word of caution by him, stating consider him guilty if stating the truth is a criminal. He added that Gujarati citizens have high expectations, and they must fulfil them.

    Also Read: Hardik Patel Exclusive: 'We will form government in Gujarat with 125 seats'

    Also Read: ABVP, BJP members including councilor join Congress ahead of civic polls in Rajkot

    Also Read: Hardik Patel’s wife says he is missing since 20 days

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi government introduces new advisory for schools due to rising Covid-19 cases - adt

    Delhi government introduces new advisory for schools due to rising Covid-19 cases

    Shouldnt bulldozers be used against those who bother poor?: MP CM Shivraj Singh in his defence - adt

    Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who bother poor?: MP CM Shivraj Singh in his defence

    Delhi Police remove saffron flag, posters put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus in swift action-dnm

    Delhi Police remove saffron flag, posters put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus in swift action

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana-dnm

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj-dnm

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore: DC Khaleel Ahmed desperate to get the ball swinging at Wankhede Stadium vs RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC's Khaleel Ahmed desperate to get the ball swinging at Wankhede Stadium vs RCB

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here-dnm

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here

    Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures; OMG 'too hot to handle' RBA

    Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures; OMG 'too hot to handle'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon