    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics

    New Delhi, First Published May 16, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Bharatiya Janata Party over the anti-encroachment drive in parts of Delhi by the civic body on Monday. 

    In his video message, Kejriwal stated, "The way the BJP is demolishing people's homes and businesses in Delhi is wrong. Bulldozers can destroy 63 lakh people's shops or homes. This will be the greatest destruction of independent India."

    Amid protests, the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital and the BJP, which rules the city's civic body, have been trading charges over bulldozers. Demonstrations erupted last week in Shaheen Bagh, which was once the epicentre of anti-citizenship law protests, as the civic body attempted to demolish illegal structures with bulldozers.

    Following a few days, the new friend's colony, Dwarka and several other locations in Delhi witnessed the same scenes.

    Furthermore, he added that BJP intends to demolish jhuggis and unauthorised colonies. They have a list of around 3 lakh properties for failing to build according to the map submitted, and permission granted by civic bodies includes those who have built a wall or balcony without permission. They claim that we are removing structures that have encroached on city areas, he added. 

    He accused the BJP of failing to fulfil a promise made during the MCD elections to relocate people living in unauthorised colonies.

    "We too, don't wish that encroachment happens, however the way the development has happened in Delhi over the years. Almost more than 80 per cent is stated to have encroached," Kejriwal added. 

    Reiterating his call for new civic elections in Delhi, he claimed that the BJP is afraid of conducting the polls because they know AAP will win this time. Kejriwal also stated that he had directed all AAP leaders to fight "bulldozer politics," even if it meant going to jail.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
