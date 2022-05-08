On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

Taking a sly dig at AAP, he said these activities have increased from the time Arvind Kejriwal's party came to power in Punjab. Singh further urged Union home Minister Amit Shah to probe the matter and find out the reason for the increase in the Khalistani activities.

BJP leader RP Singh on Sunday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the upsurge in Khalistani activities. The remark comes after 'Khalistani insignia' found tied to the main entrance and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Yellow flags were observed flying from assembly gates and boundary barriers. On the boundary walls, the word 'Khalistan' was also inscribed in Punjabi.

Reacting on the same, Singh said, "How has the Khalistani activites surged so much? Earlier in Patiala, slogans were raised for pro Khalistan. Later, in Karnal, Khalistanis were apprehended while taking arms and ammunitions to Nanded and their roots were found in Firozpur. Today, in Himachal Pradesh, flags were found on the Dharamshala Assembly."

Meanwhile, CM Jairam Thakur took to Twitter and wrote: "I condemn the callous act of erecting Khalistan flags at the Dharamshala Assembly Complex gate in the dead of night. Because this assembly only meets in the winter, there is a greater requirement for security precautions here during that time."

Thakur went on to say that an investigation had been ordered and a FIR had been filed in the incident. "CCTV video is being studied. We will take harsh measures against the perpetrators. I implore the people of the state to keep the peace. We will shortly reassess border security with other states," he continued.