Haridwar Woman Beaten by Locals; 4 Held

On the video making rounds on the internet, in which a woman was brutally beaten by locals, Haridwar Superintendent of Police, Abhay Singh, on Sunday, informed that police have registered a case and four people have been taken into custody for questioning. "In Haridwar's Ranipur police station area, a woman was tied to a pole and beaten by locals, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman's family has filed a complaint at the Ranipur police station, a case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation," SP told ANI.

He further condemned the violent incident, saying that such brutal acts of violence against women are criminal and should not take place. "Action will be taken against anyone found to be involved," he added.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Mushroom Village, Highlights Farmer Welfare

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'From Self-Employment to Employment' programme, which was held in Haridwar and inaugurated the Mushroom Village on Saturday. During the programme, Uttarakhand CM said that this mushroom village will play a crucial role in strengthening the Himalayan state's economy.

"MB Food Processing Plant Buggawala, by establishing Mushroom Village, has marked the launch of an innovation. This initiative will play a vital role not only in increasing our farmers' income but also in strengthening the economy," said CM Dhami.

Initiatives to Double Farmers' Income

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also noted that the government is making sustained efforts to double farmers' incomes. More than 13 crore farmers in the state are receiving benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. "Under the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India is rapidly advancing towards the resolve to become a developed nation. Continuous efforts are being made to double the income of farmers. More than 11 crore farmers are being provided the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," said CM Dhami.

CM Dhami also mentioned that a 20-rupee-per-quintal bonus is being provided on wheat purchases and that 350 polyhouses have been established in the state. "With assistance of approximately 115 crore, 350 polyhouses have been established in the state. A bonus of 20 rupees per quintal is being given on wheat purchase. Our government is also working to increase the production of vegetables and fruits," added CM Dhami.

CM Dhami Inspects Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre being operated by the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Sports Department at the Provincial Armed Constabulary Directorate, Raipur (Dehradun). The state government is offering free training to young aspirants for Agniveer recruitment.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the physical training arrangements, running practice, sports activities, and other basic amenities available at the centre.

He directed the officials to ensure that all facilities provided to the trainees meet high-quality standards. He further instructed officials to regularly update the training programmes and strengthen the youths both physically and mentally with the support of expert trainers.

CM Dhami said, "The Agniveer scheme is a golden opportunity for the youth of the country. Our government is committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand, through this scheme, not only serve the nation but also become self-reliant. Providing every possible facility and guidance to the youth is our priority."