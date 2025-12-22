Dense fog has blanketed North India, affecting Delhi, UP, Jaipur, and Karnal. Delhi is particularly hit with toxic smog, a 'very poor' AQI, and GRAP 4 implementation. The conditions have led to low visibility and travel disruptions.

Several states and cities in the northern part of India were engulfed in dense fog. Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, and Jaipur woke up to reduced visibility and intense cold.

Delhi chokes with toxic smog

Delhi experienced a hard time with low visibility as toxic smog persisted over the city-state early morning on Monday. Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed severely low visibility, which might disrupt the flight schedule for passengers. Meanwhile, the AQI (Air Quality Index) around the NH 24 was recorded at 363 according to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), which placed it in the "very poor" category. GRAP 4 was invoked in the national capital to curb the extreme air pollution.

Uttar Pradesh blanketed by fog

Moradabad was shrouded with dense fog early in the morning, as the cold spell intensified. Vehicles and people are advised to take caution while going out.

Ayodhya also experienced a severe winter morning with a cold wave and dense fog, reducing visibility, causing disruptions and making travel difficult.

A cold wave also gripped Varanasi as a thick blanket of fog formed over the city, drastically hampering visibility, slowing down traffic.

Lucknow was enveloped by a thick layer of fog as residents faced chilly and hazy mornings.

Chillai-Kalan in Kashmir

A layer of fog covered Srinagar city as a cold wave gripped the Kashmir Valley, with lower visibility, and flights as the harsh, extreme winter period, locally called 'Chillai Kalan', began on December 21, which led to freezing conditions and icy landscapes across the region.

More fog hampers visibility in Karnal and Jaipur

Visibility also dropped across Haryana's Karnal as a thick layer of dense fog engulfed the region, disrupting daily life and traffic.

Visibility at Jaipur International Airport also dropped, causing disruptions for domestic and international flights. (ANI)