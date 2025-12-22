The accident underscores that safety infrastructure is ineffective without driver accountability, highlighting a systemic issue regarding road safety and the need for greater alertness.

A disturbing road accident video from Salem has reignited concerns over road safety and driver negligence after visuals showed an auto-rickshaw driver ramming into a pedestrian on a narrow residential street. The incident, shared on social media by road safety advocate Dave (@motordave2), highlights how distracted driving can turn everyday streets into danger zones.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the post, the accident occurred on a residential road where a speed hump had been installed specifically to slow down vehicles. Despite this safety measure, the auto driver appeared distracted and inattentive, failing to notice a pedestrian ahead. The auto rammed into the person and toppled over, causing panic among bystanders.

Scroll to load tweet…

The video, described as “disturbing visuals,” quickly gained traction online, drawing sharp criticism from netizens and road safety activists. Many questioned how such incidents continue to occur even in areas designed to calm traffic and protect pedestrians. The presence of a speed hump, meant to enforce reduced speed, has further intensified the debate over reckless driving, lack of enforcement, and poor adherence to basic road discipline.

Road safety groups and activists tagged in the post stressed the urgent need for stricter monitoring of auto-rickshaw drivers, better driver training, and stronger penalties for distracted driving. The incident has also revived calls for improved urban design, clearer signage, and enhanced pedestrian infrastructure, especially in densely populated neighbourhoods.

While details about the pedestrian’s condition have not been officially released, the visuals serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of negligence on Indian roads. The Salem accident underscores a larger systemic issue — that safety measures alone are not enough unless drivers remain alert and accountable.

The video has once again pushed road safety into public conversation, with many urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent similar incidents before more lives are put at risk.