Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her alleged remarks on women students, accusing her of tarnishing Himachal Pradesh's image. He questioned the BJP's silence and also criticised the government's handling of JNU protests.

Senior Congress leader, AICC spokesperson and Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Wednesday criticised BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her alleged remarks targeting Gen-Z women associated with the student protests, accusing her of insulting the dignity of female students and damaging Himachal Pradesh's image.

Congress Leader Slams Kangana Ranaut's Remarks

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Rathore questioned whether Ranaut's statements had the approval of the BJP leadership and demanded that the party clarify its stand. "An elected Member of Parliament made remarks that questioned the dignity, character and future of JNU's women students. These comments have deeply hurt students, their parents and the people of Himachal Pradesh. Such statements have tarnished the image of the state," Rathore said.

He said Himachal Pradesh had been represented by women MPs from both the Congress and the BJP in the past, but none had made such controversial remarks.

Rathore urged the BJP's national leadership to state whether Ranaut had been authorised to make the comments. "I want to ask the BJP national president and the party's top leadership whether they had authorised her to make these remarks. If not, have they distanced themselves from the comments? Has any disciplinary action been taken against her? Since she is a responsible Member of Parliament, people naturally believe that such statements reflect the thinking of the BJP leadership," he said.

Criticism of Government's Handling of Student Protests

Referring to the recent agitation by JNU students, Rathore also alleged that the government had attempted to suppress the student movement through excessive police action. He claimed that despite directions from the Supreme Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and take action against police officers responsible for the violence, no action had been initiated against any official.

"The entire country witnessed the use of pellet guns against students. These were our country's young people exercising their democratic and constitutional right to protest. Instead of listening to them, the government tried to suppress and humiliate them," Rathore alleged.

The Congress leader further accused the authorities of backtracking on agreements reached with the protesting students and continuing police action against them. Rathore said the Congress, as a responsible opposition party, had consistently stood with the country's youth and would continue to support students in their democratic struggle. (ANI)