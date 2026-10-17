A couple and their three children, were found dead at their home in Greater Noida. Police suspect food poisoning after the family reportedly ate noodles the previous night, but the cause of death remains unconfirmed. Forensic experts and food safety officials have collected evidence, while post-mortem examinations are under way.

A family of five, including three young children, was found dead inside their home in Greater Noida's Rabupura area on Saturday morning, October 17, after reportedly eating noodles the previous night. Police suspect food poisoning as a possible cause, but the exact reason for the deaths has not yet been established. The victims were identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3. The family lived in Nagla Shri Padam village.

The incident came to light after Rabupura Police Station received information about the deaths. Police officials, an ambulance, forensic experts and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the village to investigate. According to Noida Police, the family had consumed noodles the previous night, a detail also reported by local residents and Mahesh's mother. However, investigators have not confirmed whether the food was responsible for the deaths.

Forensic team collects samples as police begin probe

Police said the forensic and field teams were examining the scene and collecting scientific evidence. The bodies were being sent for post-mortem examinations as the required proceedings are under way.

The post-mortem reports and laboratory findings are expected to help investigators establish the cause of death. Police said further legal action would depend on the results of these examinations and other scientific evidence.

Until then, the suspected food poisoning theory remains unconfirmed. Investigators will need to determine whether the noodles or any other substance played a role in the deaths.

Neighbours allege frequent family disputes

Neighbours also spoke about alleged disputes within the family, including disagreements over the house and property. Their claims have not been independently verified by police.

According to neighbours, Mahesh's mother had been involved in frequent arguments with the family and had threatened to make them leave the house. They also claimed that the property had been transferred to her daughter's name.

One account from the neighbourhood alleged that Mahesh's mother had cooked Maggi and served it to the family after they returned from a fair. The neighbours further claimed that arguments took place regularly and called for strict punishment if anyone was found responsible.

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The Greater Noida case brings to mind a separate tragedy in Mumbai in April this year, when four members of the Dokadia family died after reportedly eating watermelon.

Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen and their daughters Ayesha and Zainab died within hours of one another on April 26. Initial reports raised suspicions of food poisoning, and investigators collected samples of the watermelon and other food items.

However, subsequent findings changed the direction of the investigation. A forensic laboratory detected zinc phosphide, a toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in the watermelon and samples from the victims. On May 14, Sir JJ Hospital's final post-mortem report concluded that zinc phosphide poisoning had caused the four deaths. Investigators were still examining how the poison entered the fruit and whether the deaths resulted from accidental contamination or deliberate action.

The Mumbai case highlights why the suspected cause of deaths must be distinguished from the final medical and forensic findings. In Greater Noida, the exact cause of the five deaths remains unconfirmed and the post-mortem examinations and scientific investigation will be crucial in establishing what happened.

(With inputs from agencies)