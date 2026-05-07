The deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area were caused by rat poison, officials said on Thursday after forensic experts found traces of zinc phosphide in the victims' viscera.

Zinc phosphide is a highly toxic chemical mainly used to kill rats and mice.

The finding has changed the direction of the investigation, as many people earlier believed the family may have died after eating watermelon.

Police officials now say there is no evidence so far that the watermelon itself caused the deaths.

Family fell ill after late-night meal

The victims were identified as Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen Dokadia, and their two daughters, Ayesha and Zaineb.

The family lived in Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in south Mumbai.

According to officials, the family had hosted relatives for a get-together on the night of April 25.

After the guests left, the four family members reportedly ate pieces of watermelon at around 1 am on April 26.

A few hours later, all four developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

They were first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Despite treatment, all four died.