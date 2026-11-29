Congress MP S. Jothimani and Rahul Gandhi have strongly criticized the proposed 850-seat Delimitation Bill, warning the DMK that it threatens democracy, electoral fairness, and the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu and its people.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP S. Jothimani has urged the DMK to recognise what she described as wider concerns over Tamil Nadu and electoral fairness following DMK chief M.K. Stalin's stance on supporting the Delimitation Bill after meeting INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai, asserting that it is "not a simple delimitation exercise" and alleging it is another attempt at "vote theft and election theft." Speaking to ANI in Delhi on DMK's position, Jothimani said that while she was pleased the meeting proceeded cordially, she was saddened by what she termed as the DMK's "not very positive" reply. "I am very happy that the meeting went very cordially... I am very sad that DMK's reply is not very positive. While I completely respect DMK's sentiments, as a Tamilian, I have a concern. As a Tamilian, I have a concern because a circle of fire is raging around us, and I do not understand how Tamil Nadu will remain untouched. Gerrymandering of constituencies is not a simple thing," Jothimani said.

Stressing that both elections and the Election Commission must remain free and fair in a democracy, the Congress leader levelled serious allegations against the poll body and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "In a democracy, elections must be free and fair, and the Election Commission conducting them must be free and fair. Already, the SIR process has affected the fairness of the voter list, and a Chief Election Commissioner is sitting in the Election Commission manipulating the election process, through which the BJP is winning elections," she alleged. Calling the exercise an attempt to undermine democratic processes, Jothimani urged the DMK to recognise the broader implications of the move. "These are all ways designed to steal democracy and elections; this is another attempt at vote theft and election theft. So this is not a simple delimitation exercise, and the DMK should understand that," she added.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an "anti-Tamil force" and alleged that reshaping India's constituencies through an 850-seat delimitation would finish democracy and trigger a "full-scale attack" on Tamil culture and the Tamil language. "RSS is an anti-Tamil force; the RSS opposes the idea of Tamil civilisation. Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin. Remember what I am saying," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about the DMK's position and his discussion with Stalin, the Lok Sabha LoP said he was not aware of what the DMK had said or done, noting that he was sharing what had been conveyed to "Brother Stalin" during their talks. "We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union, and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, after meeting DMK President M. K. Stalin in Chennai, voiced strong opposition to a proposed 850-seat Parliament through delimitation, alleging that allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reshape constituencies would harm the nation, South India, and particularly Tamil Nadu. Describing the interaction with Stalin as "very nice" and "cordial," Rahul Gandhi said he had conveyed his view to the DMK chief during their meeting. "We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, changing the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Rahul Gandhi said.

Referring to the DMK President as "brother Stalin" and a "staunch defender of Tamil Nadu," the Lok Sabha LoP urged him to prevent what he termed the BJP's "dirty design." "We requested brother Stalin, who is a staunch defender of Tamil Nadu, that he needs to defend Tamil Nadu and ensure that this dirty design of the BJP is not allowed to happen," he said. Rahul Gandhi further claimed that restructuring the Lower House in this manner would undermine India's democratic framework. "Once the BJP reshapes an 850-seat Lok Sabha, democracy in India will be finished," he added. (ANI)