It Was Not The Dosa! Poison Angle Emerges In Death Of Two Children In Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Ahmedabad case where two young girls died after eating dosa has taken a shocking turn after an FSL report found aluminium phosphide poison in their bodies. Food poisoning has been ruled out. Sulfa tablets were recovered from the family's home.
Ahmedabad girls' death case takes a dramatic turn
A tragic case in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where two young girls died after eating dosa, has now taken a major turn. What was first believed to be food poisoning from dosa batter has been ruled out after a forensic report revealed the presence of poison, according to Desh Gujarat.
The incident took place in the Chandkheda area, where a three-month-old baby, Raha, and her four-year-old sister, Mishri, died after falling seriously ill. Their parents, Vimal Prajapati and Bhavana Prajapati, are still in hospital.
What happened on the night
According to police, Vimal had bought around 3 kg of ready-made dosa batter from a dairy on IOC Road on April 1. The family ate dosas that night.
By the next morning, all four members of the family started vomiting and feeling unwell. The children’s condition quickly worsened. Raha died first, followed by Mishri a day later. Their parents were rushed to hospital and admitted to the ICU.
FSL report rules out food poisoning
Initially, the dosa batter was suspected to be the cause. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has now clearly ruled this out.
Tests found aluminium phosphide, a toxic substance commonly known as Sulfas, in the blood samples. This chemical is usually used as a pesticide to protect stored grains.
This finding has shifted the focus of the investigation. Police now believe the deaths were caused by poisoning, not contaminated food.
Sulfa tablets found at home
During the investigation, police recovered Sulfa tablets from the family’s house. These tablets have been sent for further testing.
The presence of this pesticide inside the home has raised serious questions. Investigators are now trying to find out how the poison entered the food or the body.
They are also checking whether it was mixed deliberately or consumed in some other way.
Suspicion grows, probe widens
With the new findings, suspicion has increased, and the case has been handed over to the crime branch for a deeper probe.
Police are investigating from several angles, including possible suicide, accidental poisoning, or foul play. CCTV footage is being examined to track Vimal’s movements after he bought the batter.
Officials have noted that no other customers who bought batter from the same dairy reported falling ill. This has further reduced the chances of food contamination at the source.
Family background under scanner
Investigators are also looking into the family’s personal and financial situation. Vimal Prajapati is said to be an insurance agent who had been facing financial problems for some time. He was also trying to build a career in modelling and had plans to travel to Australia.
Reports suggest there may have been tension in the family, especially after the birth of the second child. Police are trying to understand if these factors played any role in the incident.
Parents remain in critical care
Both parents are currently in the ICU. Doctors say Vimal’s condition is stable, but Bhavana remains critical.
Blood tests of both parents have also shown the presence of toxic substances, adding to the seriousness of the case.
Investigation continues
The police are now waiting for detailed forensic and post-mortem reports for final confirmation. They are also checking medical shop records and other evidence to trace the source of the poison.
This heartbreaking incident has shocked the local community. It also highlights how hidden stress and difficult situations inside families can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes.
Authorities say the investigation is moving quickly, and all possible angles are being carefully examined to uncover the truth.
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