According to police, Vimal had bought around 3 kg of ready-made dosa batter from a dairy on IOC Road on April 1. The family ate dosas that night.

By the next morning, all four members of the family started vomiting and feeling unwell. The children’s condition quickly worsened. Raha died first, followed by Mishri a day later. Their parents were rushed to hospital and admitted to the ICU.

FSL report rules out food poisoning

Initially, the dosa batter was suspected to be the cause. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has now clearly ruled this out.

Tests found aluminium phosphide, a toxic substance commonly known as Sulfas, in the blood samples. This chemical is usually used as a pesticide to protect stored grains.

This finding has shifted the focus of the investigation. Police now believe the deaths were caused by poisoning, not contaminated food.

Sulfa tablets found at home

During the investigation, police recovered Sulfa tablets from the family’s house. These tablets have been sent for further testing.

The presence of this pesticide inside the home has raised serious questions. Investigators are now trying to find out how the poison entered the food or the body.

They are also checking whether it was mixed deliberately or consumed in some other way.