BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran praised former CM M.K. Stalin for his firm stance on delimitation, while simultaneously attacking the Congress party and its leadership, labeling the organization a traitor during recent remarks.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran has praised former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for taking what he described as a firm stand on the delimitation issue, while simultaneously launching a sharp attack on the Congress party and its leadership. Addressing reporters at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Nagendran said he had great respect for Stalin, adding that the former Chief Minister had demonstrated his qualities as a capable leader on several occasions in the Legislative Assembly. He stated that he wholeheartedly thanked and appreciated Stalin for standing by his decision on delimitation while keeping both the welfare of Tamil Nadu and national interests in mind. According to Nagendran, Stalin had stated he had no other option considering the country's interests. Nagendran claimed that based on the 1971 Census, the population share had increased by 7.23 per cent, which would yield 59 Members of Parliament for Tamil Nadu. He alleged that Stalin's decision showed he had realised the Congress party was a "traitor." He questioned how support could continue to be extended to the Congress, describing it as a "bad party" and claiming that both its national and state presidents were of the same nature. Speaking about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completing 100 years, Nagendran said the organisation had consistently worked for public welfare, citing its efforts during the Gujarat earthquake and Kerala landslides. He asserted that the RSS was not an organisation against anyone. (ANI)