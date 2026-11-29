Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai supports the Centre's Delimitation Bill, aiming to boost political representation. Meanwhile, the government plans to introduce new legislation regarding women's reservation and seat readjustment in the Lok Sabha.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday backed the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, saying the exercise would increase the number of Lok Sabha seats and provide more people an opportunity to be represented, ultimately benefiting the country. Speaking to the media, Sai said, "This will certainly be beneficial. Delimitation will take place, and the number of seats will increase, giving more people an opportunity to be represented. This will ultimately benefit the country... Opposing every good initiative has become their habit. There is no truth to their allegation..."

Meanwhile, the Centre will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, according to the House's revised list of business for November 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill proposes to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The two new Bills will be introduced only if their predecessors are withdrawn. Shah will move to withdraw the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Meghwal will seek to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which was introduced on April 16 but failed to achieve two-thirds of the House. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. (ANI)