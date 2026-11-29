Congress MP Manish Tewari has criticized the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill 2026, arguing that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 815 seats would undermine the parliamentary system and create contradictions within the legislation.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Sunday criticised the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that it was riddled with "lacunae and contradictions" and arguing that the proposed increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815 members would undermine the parliamentary system. In a post on X, Tewari said the Bill would be debated in a Lok Sabha whose composition, two years and five months from now, would not reflect the mandate given by the people on June 4, 2024. Congress MP said the fundamentals of the parliamentary system of government were at stake and challenged the Centre to allow a conscience vote on the legislation.

The Constitution ( One hundred and Thirty Second) Amendment Bill 2026 will be debated in a Lok Sabha whose complexion in 2 years and five months is not reflective of the mandate of the people given on 4 th June 2024. After a close read and re-read of the Constitution Amendment Bill it can be said without any ambiguity that it is riddled with lacunae and contradictions for the devil lies buried in the deep detail. The fundamentals of the Parliamentary system of government are under question today. If the government is so sure that it is doing the right thing the right way - which clearly it is not let it subject the bill to a ‘ conscience vote’ through secret ballot or even otherwise by withdrawing the whip it has issued to it’s MP’s and the allies have issued to vote in favour of The Constitution ( One hundred and Thirty Second Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation ( Secound) bill 2026 Were this bill to go through and the size of Parliament increases from 543-815 Parliament would become meaningless as a West Minister Model - it would become more akin to the National People’s Congress of China - a rubber stamp of the executive. The 10 th Schedule took conscience, common sense and constituency imperatives out Parliament in 1985 the current delimitation that increases it ‘s size from 543-815 would demolish it completely. The wiser thing to do still would be to give one third of the existing 543 seats in Lok Sabha and the assemblies to women . — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 29, 2026

"After a close read and re-read of the Constitution Amendment Bill it can be said without any ambiguity that it is riddled with lacunae and contradictions for the devil lies buried in the deep detail," he wrote. "If the government is so sure that it is doing the right thing the right way - which clearly it is not let it subject the bill to a 'conscience vote' through secret ballot or even otherwise by withdrawing the whip it has issued to it's MP's and the allies have issued to vote in favour of The Constitution (One hundred and Thirty Second) Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill 2026," Tewari said.

He further argued that increasing the strength of Parliament from 543 to 815 members would diminish its role in the parliamentary system. "Were this bill to go through and the size of Parliament increases from 543-815 Parliament would become meaningless as a West Minister Model - it would become more akin to the National People's Congress of China - a rubber stamp of the executive," he said.

Referring to the Tenth Schedule, Tewari said it had taken away conscience, common sense and constituency imperatives from Parliament in 1985, adding that the proposed delimitation exercise would further undermine the institution. Congress MP said the government should instead provide one-third reservation for women in the existing Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats.

"The 10 th Schedule took conscience, common sense and constituency imperatives out Parliament in 1985 the current delimitation that increases it's size from 543-815 would demolish it completely," he wrote. "The wiser thing to do still would be to give one third of the existing 543 seats in Lok Sabha and the assemblies to women," he added.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)