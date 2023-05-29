Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: ISRO deploys second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01 in orbit (WATCH)

    The NavIC signals have been designed to provide user position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, standing at 51.7 meters tall, carried the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg on Monday at 10:42 am. 

    ISRO deploys second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01 in orbit (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a navigation satellite aboard a GSLV rocket. This launch holds great significance as it marks the deployment of the second-generation navigation satellite series, ensuring the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services. 

    NavIC is an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate real-time navigation within India and a region extending 1,500 km around the mainland.

    The NavIC signals have been designed to provide user position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, standing at 51.7 meters tall, carried the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg on Monday at 10:42 am. 

    The launch happened from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), located approximately 130 km from Chennai.

    Approximately 19 minutes after liftoff, the rocket placed the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of around 251 km, as stated by ISRO. The NVS-01 satellite carries navigation payloads for L1, L5, and S bands. 

    In addition, the second-generation satellite will incorporate an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock, a technology possessed by only a few countries. This launch will be the first time that an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock is utilized, a significant achievement for ISRO.

    Previously, imported rubidium atomic clocks were used by ISRO to determine date and location. However, the rubidium atomic clock developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre will now be employed in Monday's launch. 

    ISRO emphasizes the importance of this technology and its contribution to meeting the positioning, navigation, and timing requirements of the country, particularly for civil aviation and military purposes. The NavIC system, formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), consists of seven satellites and a network of ground stations operating 24x7.

    NavIC offers two services: the Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and the Restricted Service for strategic users. The NavIC SPS signals are interoperable with signals from the US GPS, Russia's Glonass, the European Union's Galileo, and China's BeiDou. Some of the applications of NavIC include terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, location-based services on mobile devices, and marine fisheries, among others.

    The mission marks the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with an indigenous cryogenic stage. The NVS-01 satellite is expected to have a mission life of over 12 years, according to ISRO.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh Bhind gcw

    BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh

    Besides navigation satellite, ISRO's GSLV rocket deploys atomic clock made in India

    ISRO's NVS-01 navigation satellite has a made in India atomic clock

    Karnataka portfolio allocation CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development full list here gcw

    Karnataka portfolio allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance; Know who got what

    'Inauguration of New Parliament building organized like religious function': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Inauguration of New Parliament building organized like religious function': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    MP Strong winds damage 6 out of 7 'Saptarishi' idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor

    MP: Strong winds damage 6 out of 7 'Saptarishi' idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor

    Recent Stories

    Indian Air Force Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh Bhind gcw

    BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh

    What is IVF? What is the procedure and steps? Know it's success rates in India RBA

    What is IVF? What is the procedure and steps? Know it's success rates in India

    Besides navigation satellite, ISRO's GSLV rocket deploys atomic clock made in India

    ISRO's NVS-01 navigation satellite has a made in India atomic clock

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx anr

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx

    Karnataka portfolio allocation CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru development full list here gcw

    Karnataka portfolio allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance; Know who got what

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon