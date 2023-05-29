Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year': ISRO chief S Somanath

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to launch in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to the part of the Moon that has largely remained in the darkness, saved from the cosmic rays of the Sun.

    Chandrayaan 3 will be launched in July this year': ISRO chief S Somanath AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath on Monday (May 29) said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year. This comes after the space agency successfully launched a navigation satellite aboard a GSLV rocket.

    This launch holds great significance as it marks the deployment of the second-generation navigation satellite series, ensuring the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services. 

    ISRO deploys second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01 in orbit (WATCH)

    The launch Chandrayaan-3 comes four years after the Chandrayaan-2 lander-rover crashed and dashed the hopes of over a billion people. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to launch in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to the part of the Moon that has largely remained in the darkness, saved from the cosmic rays of the Sun.

    Senior officials at ISRO confirmed that the mission is in the final stages of being prepped and now, the payloads are being integrated at the UR Rao Satellite Centre as teams work hard to meet the mid-July launch target onboard India's heaviest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-III.

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row

    Launched in 2018, the Chandryaan-2 mission was a unique combination of three separate systems -- an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. While the orbiter worked flawlessly and set itself up in an orbit around Moon, the lander and rover unit of the mission was lost as it crash-landed on the far side of the Moon.

    The Indian space agency is known for its cost-effective approach and has decided to launch just a lander and a rover with Chandryaan-3 aiming to repurpose Chandrayaan-2's orbiter for the new lunar mission.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North East gets its 1st Vande Bharat train Know route stops and other details gcw

    North East gets its 1st Vande Bharat train; Know route, stops and other details

    9 Years of Modi Government: The 'One Country' Mantra of Governance anr

    9 Years of Modi Government: The 'One Country' Mantra of Governance

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row AJR

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row

    Kerala man 'flashes' in private bus; Police intensifies search for accused anr

    Kerala man 'flashes' in private bus; Police intensifies search for accused

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Recent Stories

    Sharwanand tweets post his car accident in Hyderabad, updates status on his health status, here's what we know ADC

    Sharwanand tweets post his car accident in Hyderabad, updates status on his health status, here's what we know

    North East gets its 1st Vande Bharat train Know route stops and other details gcw

    North East gets its 1st Vande Bharat train; Know route, stops and other details

    football PSG Man United or Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH snt

    PSG, Man United or Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH

    9 Years of Modi Government: The 'One Country' Mantra of Governance anr

    9 Years of Modi Government: The 'One Country' Mantra of Governance

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row AJR

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon