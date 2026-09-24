Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Bikaner, greeting a youth bike yatra. He highlighted upcoming Panchayati Raj polls, his government's work for farmers, and strongly criticised former CM Ashok Gehlot.

CM Sharma Attends 'Seva Sankalp' Programme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday attended the ‘Seva Sankalp’ programme at Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Bikaner.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ was being observed across the country from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until October 17. “Today, you witnessed the journey undertaken by our youth, tracing the path from the Honourable Prime Minister’s birthplace in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to his ‘karmabhoomi’ (field of work) in Varanasi. The central resolve of this journey is the pledge of service,” Sharma said.

He said he visited Bikaner as the journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi had a scheduled stop there and that he had the privilege of witnessing a group of young people undertaking the journey together on motorcycles. “I extended my best wishes to them. Acts of service are being carried out continuously,” he said.

Focus Shifts to Panchayati Raj Elections

Speaking on the state local body elections, Sharma said the focus would now shift to the Panchayati Raj elections. “Following the success achieved in the local body elections, we now turn to the Panchayati Raj elections. I would like to highlight the work accomplished in Rajasthan over the past 2.5 years under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi, work that you have been witnessing continuously,” he said.

He said elected representatives and party workers engaged directly with the public and thanked the people of Rajasthan for what he described as a historic victory for the BJP government and its workers in the local body elections held under the leadership of PM Modi.

Commitment to Farmers

“Our government remains deeply sensitive to the farmers’ needs. Our government is constantly working for the welfare of farmers; notably, the Bikaner division has benefited the most from our increased wheat procurement at MSP (Minimum Support Price). While the entire state has benefited, the Bikaner division has seen the greatest advantage, underscoring our commitment to the farmers’ interests,” Sharma said.

Sharma Criticises Former CM Ashok Gehlot

On former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement, Sharma questioned the decision to split a single municipal corporation into two during the previous government. “Just ask him: when your government was in power in Rajasthan, what was the justification for splitting a single municipal corporation into two? Let him clarify the motive behind that. Elections were due; a year had passed since our wards were formed. He didn’t object back then. What changed after losing the election that suddenly led to complaints about how the wards were demarcated?” Sharma said.

“You are angry with the PCC Chief because you lost your ward, but you are the one responsible for that. What could the PCC Chief do if you lost your ward? We haven’t done a single thing of the sort they are alleging. I categorically reject every single allegation,” he added.

Sharma further said the response his government was receiving from people was not being accepted by Gehlot and described the issue as internal infighting. “The love and affection we are receiving from the people of Rajasthan is something Ashok Gehlot cannot digest. This is their internal infighting. I simply want to say: analyse the situation, look at your own actions,” he said.

“You exist in only 2-3 states across the entire country. In the near future, you won’t even be there. Who are you trying to launch? You are busy launching your sons. Sonia Gandhi keeps trying to launch Rahul Gandhi, and here, you keep trying to launch your sons,” Sharma added.

PM Modi Interacts with Seva Yatris

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with participants of the Seva Yatra via video conferencing. The Seva Yatris are undertaking a bike Yatra in 10 groups from Vadnagar to Varanasi, bringing together public engagement through seva, sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation from one grassroots location to another.

Interacting with the participants, PM Modi said that according to an old saying, when someone returns from a journey and is offered salutations, half the spiritual merit earned from the journey is transferred to the person paying respects. (ANI)