Goa achieves major milestone, becomes first state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal'

PM Narendra Modi said that India has crossed 3 important milestones pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also addressed the govt's focus on tackling water security concerns. As per a statement by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (D&NH and D&D) became the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified state and UT in the country.

Goa became the first state in the nation to receive the Union Jal Shakti Ministry's "Har Ghar Jal" accreditation - the flagship programme of the Government of India, announced PM Modi on Friday. He also announced that Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become 'Har Ghar Jal' Certified Union Territories.

In a virtual address at 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union government's efforts in the Jal Jeevan Mission's success, noting that seven crore rural houses had been connected to a water supply in the previous three years, and that a total of two crore rural families now had access to piped water.

"As of right now, pipelines have connected 10 crore rural families in the nation to the availability of clean water. The government's efforts to give water to every family have been quite successful. It serves as a wonderful illustration of everyone's work (sabka prayaad)," he added.

The Prime Minister thanked Goans and said that with the proclamation of "Har Ghar Jal," the nation and in particular the BJP-ruled state had achieved a significant milestone. He was speaking at an occasion in the capital city of Panaji.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, according to PM Modi, was involved in the third accomplishment. "Making towns ODF (Open Defecation Free) plus was our goal. Now that more than 100,000 villages throughout several states in the nation have joined ODF Plus," he added.

Goa has completely connected all 2.63 lakh families with tap water in the rural areas. The state administration has stated the same thing back in October 2020. Sawant announced the accomplishment on Twitter. He tweeted that Goa has become the first state to receive 100% accreditation for "Har Ghar Jal" under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The objective to provide every Goan family with a tap water connection was carried out by the Public Works Department in Goa thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the assistance and direction of Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the official continued.

