Why is Rajasthan govt providing 1.35 crore smartphones to women?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana in this year's budget. According to officials, the project will cost approximately Rs 12,000 crore, including the cost of mobile phones, three years of internet, and other services.

Three major telecom companies in the country have expressed interest in the Rajasthan government's Chief Minister Digital Seva Yojana, which will provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state, officials said on Friday.

According to a senior official, a high-level committee will decide after evaluating the bidders this month.

The government wants to complete this process sooner so the scheme can be implemented before next year's assembly elections.

The Project's total cost is Rs 12,000 crore. The technical bids for the government project were opened on Wednesday.

While talking to PTI, the Project in charge, Chhatrapal Singh said, "On Wednesday, technical bids were opened. Vodafone, a private company that issued the tender, was not present."

He stated that a high-level committee will now access the tenders and decide.

Officials are hopeful that the process will be completed sooner and that the first batch of smartphones will be delivered to the government before the holiday season.

Women heads of 1.35 crore families enrolled in the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will be given smartphones with internet connectivity for three years under the scheme.

Rajcomp, a state-owned enterprise, is in charge of project implementation.

According to officials, the Project will cost approximately Rs 12,000 crore, which includes the cost of mobile phones, three years of internet, and other services.

According to an official, the given mobile will support a two-SIM feature, with one SIM already activated in its primary slot', which cannot be changed.

Rajasthan will hold legislative elections in December of next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

