A German traveller shared his overwhelmingly positive experience at a government hospital in Gujarat's Surat, where he received free medical treatment despite being a foreign national.

A German traveller shared his overwhelmingly positive experience at a government hospital in Gujarat's Surat, where he received free medical treatment despite being a foreign national. The viralInstagram video has reignited conversations around India's public healthcare system and the accessibility it offers to both citizens and international visitors.

David Nebel, who has been travelling across the world for the past nine years, revealed that he developed a mild headache accompanied by cold shivers while exploring Surat. Instead of heading to a private healthcare facility, he chose to visit the government hospital in Vesu, curious to experience India's public healthcare services firsthand.

Although Nebel initially sought treatment only for his headache, doctors advised him to undergo malaria and dengue tests as a precautionary measure.

"Got a free malaria and dengue fever check at the Indian Government Hospital in Vesu. Luckily, I just got a normal headache and none of the previously mentioned diseases," said Nebel.

Expressing gratitude for the care he received, the German traveller added, "Thanks to the Indian government for providing this service for free to me even though I am a foreigner."

Reflecting on the treatment, Nebel described the experience as exceptional, saying the prompt medical attention was in sharp contrast to the lengthy waiting periods patients often face in Germany.

"Ek number experience hai (It's a top-notch experience). In Germany I would need to wait months just to get an appointment; here I just show up and get treated immediately."

This is not the first time India's public healthcare system has left Nebel impressed. Earlier in April, the traveller had sought treatment at another government hospital after being bitten by a stray dog and was once again surprised to receive medical care without paying anything.

"Last night I got bitten by a street dog. I have to take some precautions for rabies. So, I went to a government hospital, here in India, and I was quite surprised. I got the treatment for free," he said at the time.

Calling the overall experience efficient and well-managed, Nebel praised both the speed of the treatment and the cleanliness of the hospital.

"I need to get four injections, that's a bit annoying. But still, I was really surprised how quick and clean the service was and yeah, it's pretty dope," said Nebel.