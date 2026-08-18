A Delhi-based lawyer has sparked debate over workplace expectations after revealing an exchange with a Gen Z intern who reportedly said he could not reach court at 9 am because it clashed with his gym schedule.

A Delhi-based lawyer has sparked debate over workplace expectations after revealing an exchange with a Gen Z intern who reportedly said he could not reach court at 9 am because it clashed with his gym schedule. The lawyer shared the incident on X after asking the intern to report to court by 9 am for routine work. According to her account, the intern said he would be unable to make it because he had to go to the gym, although he agreed to treat the court assignment as a one-time exception.

"At this point, I'm not sure if I'm his senior, his junior, or his personal assistant. Can't normalise this," the Delhi-based lawyer wrote.

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Her post quickly gained traction, triggering a sharp divide among lawyers, professionals and students over changing attitudes towards work, personal boundaries and expectations from young employees.

While some users criticised the intern for placing his fitness routine ahead of a basic professional responsibility, others argued that employees should be allowed to protect their personal time, particularly when an early reporting time falls outside their regular working hours.

The debate also turned towards compensation and workplace expectations. Several users questioned whether the intern was being paid extra for reporting early and challenged the lawyer's comparison of herself to a "personal assistant."

The lawyer later clarified that her concern was not about the intern going to the gym or the timing of his workout. She explained that the court assignment involved routine work and briefing, adding that interns at her workplace are compensated and reimbursed.