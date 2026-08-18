Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Congress over an alleged disruption during the rendition of Vande Mataram, telling leaders not to act 'small-minded'. BJP leaders also slammed the party, citing visuals of senior leaders talking.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Congress over an alleged disruption during the rendition of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day programme, saying Congress leaders should not act "small-minded" on the national song.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said Vande Mataram should be respected at every government programme and by all political parties. "Vande Mataram should be respected in every government program. Parliament has already passed a bill to honour it as the national song. It is the feeling of most people that everyone should respect it, and it is the duty of all parties to do so. Congress leaders need not act small-minded on this," he said. He added, "Mahatma Gandhi first publicly adopted 'Vande Mataram' in a Congress party meeting. I want to tell Congress leaders not to stoop to pettiness. What can you expect from Sonia Gandhi? Regarding what happened in the Congress' Independence Day program, they are giving reasons like 'we were arranging chairs'. The truth is before the people now. It is not that easy to get away by lying."

BJP Leaders Criticise Congress's Conduct

BJP MP Bhola Singh accused Congress leaders of insulting the nation and said, "If the mindset of the Congress leaders had been right, then the country would not have been divided. Even after 80 years, there is no change in the mentality of Congress leaders. During their Independence Day event, Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Kharge ji interrupted Vande Mataram. In their recent national executive meeting, the full Vande Mataram was not played. This is an insult to the nation. The public will never forgive Congress leaders."

BJP leader Guru Prakash, speaking in Patna, urged political unity on national symbols and said, "I think the country has taken note of the attempt made by the senior leader of the country's main opposition party. We need to rise above political lines and come together for the country's respect and sovereignty."

Amit Shah, Other BJP Leaders Allege Disrespect

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Congress headquarters showed senior leaders speaking while Vande Mataram was being recited.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song midway at the Congress headquarters.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV." "Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters. Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became "agitated" after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, while Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal that it should end. He alleged that the song was nevertheless allowed to continue and was eventually sung in full.

Congress Responds to Allegations

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)