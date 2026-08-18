Jaipur Nagar Nigam's website has gone viral for its candid Hindi complaint options like "Dog bahut ho gaye hai." Users have praised the simple, relatable language.

The Jaipur Nagar Nigam website has gone viral on social media after users spotted a series of unusually candid Hindi options for reporting civic problems. The language has been praised for being practical, relatable, and easy for residents to understand.

Screenshots of the official website show complaint categories written in conversational Hindi rather than formal or complicated English. Options include issues like stray animals, garbage collection, and road cleanliness.

Options include "Dog pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai" and "Road ki safai karwani hai"

The post was initially shared on X by user Ravi Handa, who wrote, "I love how real the Jaipur Nagar Nigam website is. Yes. This is the official website."

One screenshot showed a section titled "Select Complaint Sub Category" with options including "Dog bahut ho gaye hai, Monkey bahut ho gaye hai, Pig bahut ho gaye hai, Dog pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai, Other."

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Users shared additional categories, including "Dog Mar Gaya Hai, Monkey Mar Gaya Hai, Pig Mar Gaya Hai, Cat Mar Gai Hai, Building Material Dal Rakh, Road ki safai karwani hai, Road Par Se Malva Hatwa do, Khali Plot per Kachra Pada hai, Ghar Se Kachra Nahi Utha Hai, Kachra Depo Se Kachra Nahi Utha."

Other options include "Colony ke Bahar Dustbin Khali Karna Hai, Gaadi nahi aa rahi hai, Gaadi samay per nahi aati hai, Gaadi per gana nahi bajta hai, Gaadi nahi rukti hai teji se chali jati hai, Helper Nahi Aata Hai, Gaadi Wala Paise Mangta Hai, Helper Kachara Nahi Uthata Hai."

The complaint options describe civic problems in the kind of language people might ordinarily use. This has led many to praise the portal for making the complaint process more accessible.

The post gained traction as users discussed how straightforward language could make government services easier to navigate, particularly for those uncomfortable with English-language websites.

The portal has been widely praised for its user-friendly approach.