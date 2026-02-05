Gas-filled birthday balloons exploded inside a Mumbai residential lift, injuring a deliveryman and a student with burn wounds. The balloons ignited in the confined space. Both victims were hospitalised and are reported to be out of danger.

A routine elevator ride turned dangerous for residents at a Goregaon West residential building in Mumbai when a bundle of gas-filled birthday balloons exploded inside the lift cabin late on Monday night, according to police.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm at Amol Tower on S.V. Road, when deliveryman Raju Kumar Mahato (32) entered the lift carrying 10–12 gas-filled balloons destined for a birthday celebration. Moments later, the balloons suddenly burst into flames and exploded in the confined space, prompting panic among the occupants.

A 21-year-old student, Himani Tapriya, who had just arrived from Surat to visit her aunt, was also in the lift and suffered burn injuries to her arm, neck and stomach. Mahato was injured as well. Both were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where officials confirmed they are out of danger.

The harrowing moment was captured on CCTV, showing how quickly the explosion filled the elevator with fire and smoke before the occupants managed to escape.

Goregaon police have registered a negligence case against the balloon shop owner under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging that the vendor failed to provide safety instructions or protective gear to the delivery person.

Authorities are investigating the exact nature of the gas used in the balloons and whether safety norms were ignored. The frightening incident has raised safety concerns about transporting flammable gas-filled decorations in enclosed spaces like lifts.