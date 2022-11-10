Gangrape case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman chief secretary, taken into custody

A local court denied Jitendra Narain's request for anticipatory release in a gang-rape case. Soon after the verdict, a police team reached a private resort where Narain was staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

Former Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Island Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, who is facing charges of gangrape and sexual assault, was taken into custody on Thursday, after a Sessions Court in Port Blair rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Narain was taken to the Police Line under tight protection by a police squad shortly after the verdict, who had just arrived at the luxury resort where he was staying. Narain, a senior IAS officer, was questioned three times in relation to the matter by a special investigation team (SIT).

The SIT was established to look into claims that Narain and other high-ranking officials in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands enticed a 21-year-old lady to the chief secretary's house with the promise of a job before raping her there.

Narain's attorney Deep Kabir requested anticipatory bail on his behalf, arguing that since the former chief secretary was helping with the inquiry, the relief should be given.

According to the victim's attorney Phatick Chandra Das, District and Sessions Judge Subhashis Kumar Kar questioned why he should be granted bail since two other accused parties in the case had already had their requests denied.

The judge was referring to businessmen Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and Labor Commissioner R. L. Rishi. While Singh's name was listed in the FIR as an accomplice in the crime, Rishi was also charged with raping the victim.

Narain served as the islands' chief secretary for a sizable amount of time, and the court remarked that "his authority and position cannot be matched with a man of common stratum."

When Narain was appointed chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation on October 1, the FIR was filed. On October 17, the administration placed him on immediate leave. On November 2, the Andaman and Nicobar Police offered a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information that resulted in the capture of Rishi and Singh.

