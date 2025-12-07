Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma announced an Honour Run in Jaipur on December 7 to honour veterans. He encouraged public participation. Sharma also met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state's development and governance.

Rajasthan Announces Honour Run for Veterans

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday announced that a grand Honour Run will be organised in Jaipur on December 7, with the flag-off taking place from the historic Albert Hall. The event is dedicated to the brave veterans who have devoted their lives to protecting the nation.

The Rajasthan CM Sharma said, "Veterans are our nation's invaluable heritage, bringing decades of experience, leadership, discipline, and positive thinking to society. As a conscious and grateful society, it is our moral responsibility to express our gratitude to our veterans and give them the respect they truly deserve."

He urged citizens, especially the younger generation, to participate in the Honour Run and show solidarity with the nation's soldiers. "Your participation will assure our veterans that their sacrifice and dedication are remembered, and that they continue to command immense pride and respect from the people of Rajasthan," he added.

The Chief Minister said the event is also aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraged everyone to unite and dedicate the day to the state's veterans.

CM Sharma Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, during his visit to Delhi.

Speaking on his meeting with PM Modi, he wrote on X, "Today, in New Delhi, I met the world's most popular leader, the symbol of the Nation First resolve, the accomplished Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and received his guidance." He assured continued efforts towards development in the state, underlining that the government has completed two successful years in Rajasthan. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two successful years of public welfare and good governance. On this occasion, I also requested him to visit Rajasthan... The state will continue to move forward steadfastly in his footsteps and actively contribute to the construction of a 'Developed India'," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He provided information on the innovations being made toward development and good governance in Rajasthan on the completion of 2 years of the double-engine government, public welfare schemes, and the works being done in the field of cooperation. (ANI)