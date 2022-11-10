MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel

On Thursday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announced the formation of the Election Committee for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls. However, what irked some of the 1984 riots victims was the name of Jagdish Tytler.

The Indian National Congress on Thursday (November 10) released its list of candidates for the Election Committee for the upcoming MCD polls. The list of 40 candidates also includes Jagdish Tytler, an accused in 1984 riots case.

The committee has as many as 40 members including Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary and AICC General Secretary Anil Maken. Other names include Udit Raj, JK Jain, Sandeep Dixit, Ramesh Kumar, Kiran Walia and Narendra Nath.

Also read: 'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

On Thursday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announced the formation of the Election Committee for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls. However, what irked some of the 1984 riots victims was the name of Jagdish Tytler.

Prem Singh, a victim of 1984 riots, said, "Congress has always been brutal to Sikhs, What have they done for us? I lost five members of my family. Every year, Congress plays a big joke on us. First, they gave a clean chit, which we opposed in 2006. Congress does not want Sikhs get justice. Congress should be ashamed. They have destroyed India, in the name of Bharat Jodo."

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

The decision was also criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's Delhi spokesperson RP Singh said that Congress has 'no repentance.'

In a tweet, Delhi's BJP spokesperson RP Singh said, "The Congress rubs salt on the wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984."

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three straight terms.