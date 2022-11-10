Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

    13 people in total, including a BSF Commandant, as well as police and paramilitary members, have been already detained in connection with the scam. Of the 13, nine of them have been jailed while the CBI has custody of four of them.

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing investigation in a case involving the JKPSI (Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector) Recruitment Scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (November 10) detained as many as seven suspects, including the Head Constable and Constables of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), the ASI of the J&K Police, and other private individuals.

    Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted raids at seven locations across three States and a Union Territory, including the homes of four police and paramilitary personnel as well as three conduits, as part of its ongoing investigation into the paper leakage scam involving sub-inspectors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and junior engineers (JE) in the civil service.

    Also read: MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel

    13 people in total, including a BSF Commandant, as well as police and paramilitary members, have been already detained in connection with the scam. Of the 13, nine of them have been jailed while the CBI has custody of four of them.

    On November 8, multiple CBI teams conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations, including two each in Jammu and Punjab and three in Haryana involving the residences of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables and one Indian Reserve Police officer.

    Also read: President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    It is reportedly said that the aspirants were given the test papers beforehand in Jammu, Gangyal, and Karnal (Haryana). Candidates were lured using the dubious services of touts stationed in Jammu, including constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

    The candidates said that a question paper was given to them at a hotel in Karnal, Haryana, after being driven there in vehicles provided by one CRPF policeman Surender Singh.

    On August 3, the CBI assumed control of the case investigation following a referral from the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's Veer Naris

    MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Congress names 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as member of poll panel

    If these forces come together...: Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage - adt

    'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

    RJD supermo Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father gcw

    RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh sexy video Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh naughty song Paatar Chhitar from goes VIRAL RBA

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty song ‘Paatar Chhitar’ from goes VIRAL

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's Veer Naris

    No WFH 40 hours per week Elon Musk in first email to employees warns staff to prepare for difficult times ahead gcw

    No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure-ayh

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure

    Apple Amazon allegedly colluded to sell iPhones iPads at expensive prices facing lawsuit reports gcw

    Apple, Amazon allegedly ‘colluded’ to sell iPhones and iPads at expensive prices, facing lawsuit: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon