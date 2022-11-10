JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

13 people in total, including a BSF Commandant, as well as police and paramilitary members, have been already detained in connection with the scam. Of the 13, nine of them have been jailed while the CBI has custody of four of them.

Amid the ongoing investigation in a case involving the JKPSI (Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector) Recruitment Scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (November 10) detained as many as seven suspects, including the Head Constable and Constables of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), the ASI of the J&K Police, and other private individuals.

Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted raids at seven locations across three States and a Union Territory, including the homes of four police and paramilitary personnel as well as three conduits, as part of its ongoing investigation into the paper leakage scam involving sub-inspectors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and junior engineers (JE) in the civil service.

On November 8, multiple CBI teams conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations, including two each in Jammu and Punjab and three in Haryana involving the residences of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables and one Indian Reserve Police officer.

It is reportedly said that the aspirants were given the test papers beforehand in Jammu, Gangyal, and Karnal (Haryana). Candidates were lured using the dubious services of touts stationed in Jammu, including constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The candidates said that a question paper was given to them at a hotel in Karnal, Haryana, after being driven there in vehicles provided by one CRPF policeman Surender Singh.

On August 3, the CBI assumed control of the case investigation following a referral from the Jammu and Kashmir Government.