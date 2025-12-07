A massive fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa, claimed at least 23 lives on Sunday night. Emergency services rushed to the scene. CM Pramod Sawant announced a thorough inquiry, promising strict action against those found responsible.

At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday, according to officials.

The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

CM Promises Strict Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed the incident a serious setback for the state and said strict action would follow. He said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law...."

Investigation Underway

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings..."

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died. (ANI)