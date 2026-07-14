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Union minister Nitin Gadkari has mounted one of his strongest defences yet of India's ethanol blending programme, saying the West Asia crisis underscores why the country cannot remain dependent on imported fuel.

In an interview, Gadkari dismissed criticism over ethanol blending and made the case for a future powered by biofuels, hydrogen and electric vehicles, saying energy self-reliance is central to India's economic and strategic security.

"India must reduce its dependence on imported fuels. The recent West Asia crisis has shown how vulnerable energy imports can make us. Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector is the ultimate goal," Gadkari said.

Ethanol Can Even Be Made From Rotting Fruits

Responding to criticism that ethanol production diverts food crops away from consumption, Gadkari dismissed what he called a narrow understanding of biofuels.

"Urban, centralised thinkers make such arguments, saying that ethanol is just alcohol. But ethanol can be produced from a wide range of sources. It can even be made from rotting fruits and vegetables."

He said ethanol production need not rely solely on food crops and can utilise agricultural waste and other organic material that would otherwise go unused. "If we become self-sufficient in energy, it will greatly benefit our energy security, and pollution will come down significantly."

E20 Is Safe, Misinformation Is Being Spread

Addressing concerns over E20 petrol and reports of vehicle issues linked to ethanol-blended fuel, Gadkari said the government's roadmap for alternative fuels has always been transparent and that criticism is often based on misinformation rather than facts.

"The public is well aware of the facts. The policy and roadmap for transitioning to alternative biofuels have been discussed transparently and communicated at every stage. The ultimate objective is to achieve energy self-reliance and realise the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The minister also rejected claims that mechanical faults in vehicles can be routinely blamed on ethanol-blended fuel, saying no automobile technology is entirely free from defects. "Like any machine, automobiles can develop faults. No technology is 100 per cent perfect. If a vehicle develops an issue, owners should have it inspected by the dealer and use insurance where applicable. Not every mechanical problem can be attributed to ethanol blending."

Reiterating the Centre's position on E20 fuel, Gadkari said both existing and new vehicles are capable of using it safely. "E20 fuel is safe for both existing and new vehicles. Misinformation is being spread to create confusion, while some criticism is politically motivated rather than based on facts."

How Ethanol Changed The Maize Market

Gadkari also cited the government's decision to promote ethanol production from maize as an example of how the policy has benefited farmers. "We decided to promote the production of ethanol from maize, and the Cabinet approved the decision."

According to the minister, maize prices rose sharply after the policy was rolled out. "At that time, the market price of maize was around Rs 1,200 per quintal, while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was Rs 1,800 per quintal. As soon as the decision was implemented, the price of maize rose to around Rs 2,800 per quintal."

He said the ethanol economy has the potential to improve farm incomes while reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.

Rs 22 Lakh Crore Spent On Fuel Imports

Making the economic case for alternative fuels, Gadkari said India has spent enormous sums importing fossil fuels over the past two decades. "India has imported fossil fuels worth nearly Rs 22 lakh crore since 2004, with massive amounts of money flowing out of the country."

He also linked cleaner fuels with better public health outcomes. "Nearly 40 per cent of India's air pollution is linked to the transport sector. My mission is to reduce this pollution."

Hydrogen And EVs Also Part Of The Plan

While defending ethanol, Gadkari stressed that it is only one pillar of the government's clean mobility strategy. "I also strongly promote hydrogen as a fuel and advocate the use of electric vehicles."

He reiterated that India remains committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and said multiple clean fuel technologies would be needed to achieve that target. "India is committed to achieving its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2070."