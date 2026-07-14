Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is trending amidst debate over E20 petrol, which gained traction after popular vlogger Sourav Joshi initially reported a drastic mileage drop in his Mercedes-Benz. While Gadkari defends the ethanol-blended fuel, the Ministry of Petroleum acknowledges a potential 3-5% reduction in fuel economy.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is trending after a viral debate over E20 petrol and its impact on vehicle mileage. The discussion gained momentum after YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed his Mercedes-Benz's fuel efficiency had dropped drastically, before later clarifying that the issue was related to the vehicle's engine and not the fuel itself.

After widespread complaints emerged, the controversy intensified regarding the performance of ethanol-blended fuel. E20 petrol, which contains 20 percent ethanol, is being rolled out nationwide as part of India's push to reduce oil imports and lower emissions.

Vlogger's Viral Claim and Clarification

Sourav Joshi, a prominent YouTuber, initially sparked online discussion. He claimed that his Mercedes-Benz SUV's mileage reduced from an estimated 17 kmpl to as low as 5 kmpl after using E20 petrol. This assertion quickly went viral, prompting many vehicle owners to share similar experiences and reigniting concerns about the new fuel blend.

Later, Joshi issued a clarification, stating that the significant mileage reduction in his vehicle was due to an 'engine issue' and not E20 petrol. In a post on X, he apologised for the misunderstanding after visiting a Mercedes service centre, explaining his intention was never to spread incorrect information.

Gadkari Addresses Concerns

Addressing the online debate, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently affirmed that E20 petrol does not cause damage to vehicle engines. During an interview, he acknowledged that higher ethanol blends might lead to some reduction in fuel efficiency, particularly during highway driving, but maintained that the impact is minimal in city conditions.

Gadkari challenged critics to provide verified evidence if they believed E20 was causing engine damage. He urged vehicle owners facing issues to take their cars to authorised dealerships and report any verified problems to his ministry for investigation. He also claimed that vehicle owners cannot check mileage on their own.

About E20 Mileage

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas acknowledged that E20 petrol could result in a ‘3-5 percent reduction in fuel economy’ in some vehicles. Despite this, the Ministry and Mercedes-Benz India have maintained that claims of widespread engine damage are unsubstantiated. Mercedes-Benz India clarified that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel and are certified by relevant authorities.

Studies by organisations like ARAI, Indian Oil, and SIAM also estimate a potential 3-4% decline in fuel efficiency for vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends. In some cases, fuel consumption possibly increasing by up to 6%. The government continues to advocate for E20, highlighting its role in reducing India's substantial crude oil import bill and achieving environmental goals.

Ongoing public discourse shows the need for continued monitoring and transparent communication regarding E20 petrol's real-world impact on vehicle performance across India. Further official statements and consumer feedback are expected to shape the future of the ethanol-blending programme.