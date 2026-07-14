Nine people were arrested in Nashik for allegedly harassing a woman from a family on a picnic, and then chasing them for about 20 km. The accused repeatedly attacked the family's car with rods after the woman confronted them for sexual harassment.

Nine Arrested in Nashik

At least nine people have been taken into police custody after a family out on a picnic, was allegedly abused and chased for around 20 kilometres by men near Bhavli Dam in Nashik district and their car was repeatedly attacked when a woman from the family resisted alleged sexual harassment, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Expanded

Nashik (Rural) SP Dhondopant Swami said police have expanded the investigation beyond the accused initially named in the FIR. "After an FIR was registered, we conducted a thorough analysis, including video review and technical investigation, and have so far identified nine accused individuals. While the original FIR named six or seven suspects, we have expanded the scope to include those who provided shelter or acted as associates. We have now taken 9 accused persons into custody. Further legal proceedings are currently underway," the Nashik (Rural) SP told reporters.

Victim Recounts Horrific Ordeal

According to the woman's complaint, her family of eight persons had visited Bhavli Dam on July 12 when two men allegedly passed remarks on her and harassed her. An argument broke out after she confronted them. "Our family of eight people had visited Bhavli Dam on 12th July. As I was there, two men aged 20-25 made comments at me and harassed me. So, I scolded them, and it turned into an argument. Later, when my husband and brother-in-law arrived at the scene, they confronted them. Soon after those two men left the spot. Later, eight to ten people from their village came and started to argue with us. They started abusing us and it turned into a physical altercation. Soon after, we left the spot for Nashik. As we were on way to Nashik, a car suddenly came and stopped before us and men carrying rods in cars followed us. They were hitting us wherever our vehicle stopped. They followed us for at least 25-30 kms. We drove straight to Nashik and registered an FIR," she told ANI.

The woman's husband said the attackers intercepted their vehicle multiple times during the chase. "Just as we were passing the toll plaza, a car came, and the people inside it started to attack us. We broke the toll plaza barricade and moved on to a narrow road. There again we were attacked. We sought help from the locals as we passed through different areas. We were attacked about 5-6 times. We drove straight to a police station in Nashik. I urge MCOCA should be invoked against these attackers," he told ANI.

Swift Action Praised

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Devyani Pharande said the accused were arrested within 24 hours following directions from the Maharashtra Chief Minister. "Following the attack on tourists by local goons, the Nashik Rural SP, acting under the CM's orders, ensured the perpetrators were jailed within 24 hours. The Nashik Rural Police will deal sternly with anyone who harms tourists...the Nashik Rural SP is taking measures to ensure it does not happen again," Pharande added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)