Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains To Return In July? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: For past few days, rains have completely vanished, and the heat has been unbearable. Just when people in the Telugu states were getting worried, the Telangana Weatherman has brought some good news
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Rains to pick up in the second half of July
It's been over a month since the Southwest monsoon hit the Telugu states, but many places are still dry. July is supposed to be peak monsoon, but the El Niño effect has kept the clouds away. The last few days felt more like peak summer than the rainy season. Farmers were anxiously looking at the skies, waiting for a single drop of rain.
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Rains to start from July 15
The Telangana Weatherman announced that rains will begin again from July 15. He predicts the current heatwave-like conditions will finally change. The monsoon will become active, bringing scattered showers, especially to North and West Telangana districts. The rain will get heavier on July 16 and continue across the state until July 19. Hyderabad will also see cloudy skies and some rain.
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What are the weather department's predictions?
The official weather department agrees with the Telangana Weatherman's forecast. They've added that strong winds will accompany the rain. On July 14 and 15, districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial will experience winds of 40-50 km/h. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said other districts will see winds of 30-40 km/h, along with light to moderate rain.
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Image Credit : Telangana Weatherman Whatsapp Channel
Weather information for July 14
The Telangana Weatherman has warned that the intense heat will continue on July 14. Temperatures across the state, including Hyderabad, will remain high. He cautioned that some districts might even hit 40 degrees Celsius, just like in peak summer. Yesterday, on July 13, Nalgonda recorded 37°C, Khammam 36.8°C, and Hakeempet in Hyderabad hit 35.2°C, making city life very uncomfortable.
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