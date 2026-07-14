1 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Rains to pick up in the second half of July

It's been over a month since the Southwest monsoon hit the Telugu states, but many places are still dry. July is supposed to be peak monsoon, but the El Niño effect has kept the clouds away. The last few days felt more like peak summer than the rainy season. Farmers were anxiously looking at the skies, waiting for a single drop of rain.