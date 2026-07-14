An elderly woman was seen performing a risky stunt on a moving Scorpio SUV at Rajkot's Shastri Maidan for a reel. Police have launched an investigation.

An elderly woman was seen performing a dangerous stunt on a moving Scorpio SUV at Rajkot's Shastri Maidan, allegedly for a social media reel, prompting police to launch an investigation.

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The video, which has gone viral online, shows a black Scorpio SUV (registration number GJ-03-PR-0010) driving in circles inside the ground. The elderly woman is seen standing precariously on the vehicle's running board with the front door open while the SUV is in motion. She waves her hands in a filmy style and strikes poses, apparently for a social media reel.

The vehicle also appears to have illegal black (tinted glass) windows against regulations. Although the car's speed was kept relatively slow, authorities said such negligence can prove extremely dangerous.

Legal Action Initiated for Dangerous Stunt

If the elderly woman makes even a small mistake or the driver's attention wavers, she could come directly under the wheels and suffer a major accident, police noted.

After the video went viral, Rajkot City E Division Police initiated official proceedings. Police said legal action will be taken for performing dangerous stunts and violating traffic rules.

Police are verifying the ownership of the Scorpio SUV, identifying the driver, tracing the elderly woman seen performing the stunt, and establishing the exact date the video was recorded. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing trend of dangerous stunts being performed for social media fame.