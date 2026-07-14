The Ministry of Cooperation has expanded the executive council of Tribhuvan Sahkari University by inducting new ex-officio members, including the director of IRMA and deans on a rotational basis, to enhance its governance and academic representation.

The Ministry of Cooperation has expanded the composition of the executive council of Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) by inducting additional ex-officio members, a move aimed at strengthening the university's governance framework and ensuring wider academic representation in its highest executive body.

The changes have been notified under Statute 8 of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Statutes, 2025, read with sub-section (2) of Section 22 of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Act, 2025. The notification further amends the ministry's earlier order issued on July 16, 2025, which laid down the constitution of the university's executive council.

Details of the Amendment

As per the notification issued last week, the Central government has inserted "two new categories of members" into the executive council after serial number 13 of the existing composition. As part of the amendment, the director and ex officio dean of the Institute of Rural Management Anand School has been included as a member, ex officio, of the executive council.

The notification also introduces a provision for the deans of specified schools to serve as ex officio members on a rotational basis for a tenure of three years. Under this arrangement, the first two deans nominated to the executive council are Professor Saswata Narayan Biswas, Dean of the School of Co-operative Management, and Professor Pramod Kumar Singh, Dean of the School of Governance, Development and Policy.

Strengthening Governance and Expertise

Officials in the ministry said, "inclusion of two new categories of members into the executive council is expected to bring greater institutional expertise from one of the university's key academic schools into its decision-making process."

The notifications mention that the rotational system is intended to provide representation to different academic schools over time while ensuring continuity in the university's governance. The executive council is the principal executive authority of the university and is responsible for taking key administrative, academic and financial decisions. The inclusion of additional academic leaders is expected to strengthen institutional planning and policy formulation as the university expands its academic and research activities.

Background of the Notification

The latest amendment has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Act, 2025 and the university's statutes. It revises the principal notification published in the Gazette of India on July 16, 2025, which established the executive council following the enactment of the university legislation. The Cooperation Ministry noted that the original notification had already undergone one revision earlier this year. It was last amended through a notification dated April 22, 2026. The latest amendment further updated the composition of the executive council by incorporating additional ex officio academic members, reflecting the government's continued efforts to strengthen the governance structure of the country's first national cooperative university.

About Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU)

TSU is India's first national cooperative university located in Anand in Gujarat. The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) was established as Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) through an Act of Parliament (No. 11 of 2025) as an Institution of National Importance (INI) to impart technical and management education, training, and research in the cooperative sector.

TSU embodies the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" to promote prosperity through cooperation, aiming to provide world-class education, research, and capacity-building for the cooperative sector across India. The purpose is to become a global centre of excellence in cooperative education, research, and innovation, contributing to sustainable development and inclusive growth through the cooperative-based economic model.

The mission of the TSU is to professionalise the cooperative sector in India through skill development, standardisation, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in cooperative enterprises by promoting sustainable, community-oriented business models and nurturing leadership grounded in cooperative values and ethics. (ANI)