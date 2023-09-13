Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    In a recent incident at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, during the 18th G20 Summit, a 12-hour drama unfolded involving the Chinese delegation. Each delegation attending the summit was accommodated in various hotels, and the Chinese delegation was assigned to stay at the Taj Palace Hotel.

    Upon their arrival, members of the Chinese delegation were found to be carrying suspicious equipment. However, the hotel's security team chose to bypass the standard checking procedure due to the diplomats' diplomatic immunity.

    A hotel staff spotted the same bags with suspicious equipment and quickly reported to the security team. The security team didn’t offer any leeway this time and asked the Chinese delegation to have a thorough check through the security scanner.

    The Chinese delegation refused to go through the formal checking process of the suspicious equipment and the two bags. This furthered the suspicion of the security team. Despite the initial refusal from the Chinese delegation, the security team waited for 12 hours outside the hotel room.

    The Chinese finally sent the suspicious equipment to their embassy but never went through the formal check. The incident took place after the conclusion of the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi.

    An anonymous source said, “The security team stood guard outside the hotel room for about 12 hours, but the Chinese officials refused to get their bags checked. The Chinese delegation, after a long discussion, then moved their bags to the embassy.”

    Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the 18th G20 summit signalling a diplomatic maneuver to the West as well as India. Instead, Chinese External Affairs Minister, Premier Li Qiang led the Chinese delegation. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin was a notable absentee in New Delhi.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
