With Christmas a day away, India is gripped by festive fervour. Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral and Darjeeling are adorned with lights, while markets in Bhubaneswar and Guwahati are buzzing. A unique 30-foot organic Christmas tree shines in Kerala.

With just a day left for Christmas, the nation has been immersed in the festive spirit. Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church has been adorned with lights. Decorated with colourful lights and a shining star on top, the church offers a place for the devotees to light candles, sing Christmas carols, and take part in festivities.

Celebrations Across Indian Cities

On the other hand, Darjeeling in West Bengal has been bejewelled with lights in festive fervour.

The storefronts in Odisha's Bhubaneswar have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, Christmas trees, displaying items like Santa Claus costumes, Christmas-themed accessories, Christmas lights and toys ready for the seasonal purchase. The city is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Moreover, shops in Guwahati, Assam, are also buzzing with the festive spirit as the markets are decked up with Christmas decorations.

Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree in Kerala

Meanwhile, in Kerala, a giant Christmas tree made entirely of organic flowering plants has been set up at Chungathara in Malappuram district. The 30-foot-tall tree, with a circumference of around eight feet, has been erected in front of a coconut company at Kuttimunda, drawing widespread public attention.

The Christmas tree has been beautifully crafted using around 2,800 organic flowering plants, making it a rare and eco-friendly attraction. Unlike conventional artificial decorations, the tree has been created by planting and nurturing organic saplings, blending festive spirit with a strong message of environmental responsibility.

The Significance of Christmas

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season.

Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and holds special significance for Christians. (ANI)