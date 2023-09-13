Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    The article discusses the Indian Air Force's acquisition of its first C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus, highlighting its features and the significance of this contract for domestic aviation manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Wednesday marks a significant milestone for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it will receive its first C-295 transport aircraft. This aircraft, manufactured by Airbus at their facility in Seville, Spain, is part of a substantial contract signed by India in 2021 for a total of 56 C-295s. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, IAF Chief, will officially receive the aircraft on behalf of India in Spain today. Notably, this contract entails the production of 16 aircraft in Spain, with the remaining 40 being manufactured in Gujarat's Vadodara as part of a joint venture between Tata and Airbus.

    Now, let's delve into the noteworthy features that make the C-295 transport plane a valuable addition to the Indian Air Force:

    1. Impressive Cargo Capacity: The C-295MW aircraft boasts a remarkable cargo capacity of 5-10 tonnes, equivalent to accommodating approximately 70 soldiers. This capability positions the aircraft to replace the aging Avro aircraft currently in service with the IAF.

    2. Rear Ramp Door: For efficient and rapid troop and cargo deployment, the aircraft is equipped with a rear ramp door, facilitating quick reactions and para-dropping operations.

    3. Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite: All 56 aircraft covered by this contract will be outfitted with an indigenous electronic warfare suite, enhancing their defensive capabilities.

    4. Short Runway Operations: The inclusion of C-295 aircraft strengthens the air force's operational reach by allowing take-off and landing on short runways. It requires just 670 meters of runway for take-off and a mere 320 meters for landing. This feature enables the C-295 to transport essential supplies to otherwise inaccessible and hilly areas.

    5. Long-Range Endurance: The C-295 is capable of flying for approximately 11 hours at a cruising speed of approximately 480 kilometers per hour, further extending its versatility and mission endurance.

    Sixteen of these aircraft are slated for delivery within 48 months from Spain, while the remaining units will be manufactured in India within ten years of the contract signing date. This project represents a significant step forward as it marks the first instance of military aircraft being built in India. It is expected that this initiative will bolster the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign) and contribute to reducing import dependency by fostering domestic aviation manufacturing.

