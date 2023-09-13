Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airport security upgrade: Four major airports in India to deploy full-body scanners

    The tender also included 600 new hand baggage scanners for airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with a total investment estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore. However, the tender was later withdrawn as it required clearance from the PIB.

    Airport security upgrade: Four major airports in India to deploy full-body scanners AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    In a significant development aimed at enhancing security and expediting passenger processing at India's highly sensitive airports, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has received approval from the Public Investment Board (PIB) for the installation of full-body scanners.

    These advanced scanners are expected to reduce passenger frisking time by half, making security checks more efficient.

    The deployment of these full-body scanners is planned at four airports across the country, including Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Goa. Initially, in July, the government had issued a tender for the procurement of 131 full-body scanners, which could reduce passenger frisking time from 30 seconds to just 15 seconds.

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Additionally, the tender also included 600 new hand baggage scanners for airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with a total investment estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore. However, the tender was later withdrawn as it required clearance from the PIB.

    All investment proposals with an estimated cost exceeding ₹500 crore fall under the purview of the PIB. As a result, the initial plan to install full-body scanners and hand baggage scanners at 43 airports was revised. Instead, the PIB has approved the installation of full-body scanners at the four airports with the highest passenger footfall, all of which are owned and managed by the AAI.

    The decision was made during a recent meeting involving key stakeholders responsible for airport safety and security, including senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, and others. The meeting focused on various aspects, including procurement, installation, training of security personnel, and operational procedures.

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Full-body scanners utilize millimeter-wave technology to detect objects that may be concealed on a person's body. These scanners operate based on body contours, enhancing security checks. The four selected airports—Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, and Pune—are categorized as hypersensitive by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

    Following the successful implementation of full-body scanners at these four airports, the plan is to expand their deployment to other airports in the near future. The AAI is responsible for managing 137 airports in India, comprising 24 international airports, 10 customs airports, and 103 domestic airports.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death RKN

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for second time vkp

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament AJR

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai

    Parineeti Chopra finishes all work commitments to gear up for her nuptials with fiance Raghav Chadha vma

    Parineeti Chopra finishes all work commitments to gear up for her nuptials with fiance Raghav Chadha

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar fumes as 'India fixed the game' against Sri Lanka accusations - WATCH osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar fumes as 'India fixed the game' against Sri Lanka accusations - WATCH

    Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera

    Weight loss tips for women: 7 proven ways for achieving results AJR EAI

    Weight loss tips for women: 7 proven ways for achieving results

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon