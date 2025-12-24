Union Minister JP Nadda participated in the Bhumi Pujan for two new PPP-model medical colleges in Dhar and Betul, MP. The initiative, part of a plan for four such colleges, aims to bolster medical education and healthcare in the state.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, on Tuesday participated in the Bhumi Pujan ceremony marking the commencement of construction of two new medical colleges under the innovative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Dhar and Betul districts in Madhya Pradesh, according to an official release.

These institutions are part of four PPP-based medical colleges being developed in the State: Dhar, Betul, Katni, and Panna, linked with existing district hospitals to strengthen both medical education and healthcare service delivery. Under this model, the State Government has provided up to 25 acres of land on lease, while private service providers will construct academic and clinical infrastructure, including medical college buildings, hostels, laboratories, and residential complexes. The associated district hospitals will be upgraded in strict accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, while remaining under the administrative control of the State Government to ensure uninterrupted public health services.

A Paradigm Shift in Healthcare

Addressing the gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Nadda described the occasion as a historic milestone, noting that the PPP model reflects a forward-looking approach to expanding medical education and healthcare delivery. He highlighted that India's healthcare system, once focused primarily on curative care, has undergone a paradigm shift since 2017 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moving towards preventive, promotive, and holistic healthcare.

Focus on Primary and Preventive Care

Nadda underscored the role of over 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in delivering comprehensive primary healthcare, particularly maternal and child health services, from pregnancy to safe institutional delivery and vaccination. He also noted the success of the U-WIN portal, which enables real-time immunisation surveillance for approximately 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children nationwide, supported by Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Key Healthcare Achievements Highlighted

Highlighting the key achievements during his address in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, the Union Health Minister informed that institutional deliveries in the country have risen to nearly 89%, driven by ASHA workers' grassroots mobilisation. Nadda said that India's decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has been more than twice the global average. Over 40 crore people have been screened for hypertension, with 6.80 crore diagnosed and under treatment. Over 40 crore screened for diabetes, with 4.60 crore diagnosed and receiving care. Cancer screening initiatives have reached millions, identifying thousands of cases early. He emphasised that systematic screening and early detection enable timely treatment and improved health outcomes.

Growth in Medical Education

The Union Minister also highlighted the unprecedented growth in medical education infrastructure. Medical colleges have increased in number from 387 in 2014 to 819 at present. MBBS seats have more than doubled from 51,000 to over 1.28 lakh. The Government is committed to adding 75,000 new medical seats by 2029, strengthening India's healthcare human resources, the release stated.

State Government's Vision and Support

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its support in strengthening healthcare infrastructure. He noted that linking new medical colleges with district hospitals will optimise resources, expand specialist and tertiary care to underserved regions, and reduce the need for patients to travel to larger cities for advanced treatment. The initiative aligns with the State's vision of "Swastha Jeevan Samriddhi ka Aadhar" (Healthy life is the foundation of prosperity), focusing on expanding medical education opportunities for local youth and generating employment in nursing, paramedical, and allied health sectors.

The ceremony was attended by Durga Das Uikley, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development; Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister; Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, along with other eminent leaders from the State. (ANI)