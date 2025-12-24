BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lauded the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new National Working President, calling it a rightful honour. Upon his arrival in Patna, Nabin was felicitated by state leaders and outlined his development vision for Bihar.

BJP Leaders Praise Nabin's Elevation

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hailed the newly elected BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, saying that he has been honoured with a rightful position. Speaking to reporters, Prasad expressed happiness and highlighted that Nabin has worked as an MLA five times, became a minister and worked diligently in several states. "This is a moment of joy for us that the Patna worker, who, with his dedication, loyalty, and commitment, became a five-time MLA, became a minister, worked for the organisation in several states, today his talent has been honoured at the national level. Their simplicity and gentleness are in themselves very effective, so today they came, and we welcomed them. He spoke his words in simple language. Today, Bihar's workers are very happy," the BJP leader said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal underlined that Nabin was felicitated by the leaders of the legislative assembly and the parliamentary party leaders upon his arrival in Bihar on Tuesday. "The National Executive President Nitin Nabin was felicitated by the leaders of the legislative party and parliamentary party and senior BJP office-bearers in a welcome ceremony. Nitin Nabin expressed his thoughts emotionally... Today, there were talks of love, affection, and felicitation," he said.

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey added, "The state officials congratulated their new National Executive President and extended their best wishes, and the National Executive President acquainted all the present workers, the MPs, MLAs, and state officials with his sentiments and guided everyone."

Moreover, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for positioning Nitin Nabin as the National Executive President. "It is a moment of pride for all of us that one among us has been given the responsibility of National Executive President. Bihar is excited about this. We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi, the National President, and the Home Minister," he said.

Nabin Receives Rousing Welcome in Patna

BJP had appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on December 14, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership. During his visit to the state, Nitin Nabin received a warm welcome from party workers at his residence in Patna on Tuesday. Supporters gathered in large numbers, showered flowers, and burst firecrackers.

Outlines Vision for Bihar's Future

Nabin said earlier in the day that Bihar is poised to enter a new era of development between 2025 and 2030, with large-scale employment opportunities for youth and significant investment prospects. He urged party workers to commit themselves fully to public service. "Bihar of 2025-30 will undoubtedly write new chapters of development, which will include large-scale employment opportunities for the youth, large-scale investment opportunities. To take Bihar forward, all workers will have to put in hard work and effort," he said at a public gathering.

Nabin also held a roadshow in Patna, marking his first visit to Bihar after having been given a key assignment as the party's working president. (ANI)