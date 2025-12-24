Shimla's Winter Carnival is set to begin, attracting tourists from polluted cities like Delhi with its clean air and festive atmosphere. The event aims to showcase Himachal's culture and boost tourism during the Christmas and New Year season.

The hill resort of Shimla is all set to welcome tourists with the start of the Winter Carnival on Wednesday, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The festival is expected to be a major attraction during the peak winter tourist season, as visitors from pollution-hit cities, especially Delhi, head to the hills in search of clean air, pleasant weather and a festive atmosphere.

Tourists Applaud Clean Air and Festive Vibe

Tourists arriving from the national capital said Shimla offered a refreshing break from severe pollution and dull winter conditions in Delhi, adding that the Winter Carnival had made their visit even more memorable. "I am from Delhi, and there is a lot of pollution there. We came here yesterday, and it is very clean with a clear view. There is no pollution like in Delhi, and the weather is very good. When we reached here, we saw that the Winter Carnival was also on. We really enjoyed it, it is very nice." Praveen Gaur, a tourist from Delhi, stated.

Another tourist from Delhi, Nidhi, praised Shimla's weather and the carnival arrangements, saying the city offered sunshine, fresh air and a vibrant festive vibe. "The weather in Shimla is very good. By 8:30 in the morning, we get sunlight here, whereas in Delhi, you hardly see the sun even after 12 or 1 pm because of pollution. There is no pollution here; everything is clean. We came to know that the Winter Carnival is starting, with different kinds of food stalls and activities. We are enjoying it a lot. I would like to message everyone to take time out during this festival season and visit Shimla. It is really ultimate and very beautiful," she said.

Official Aims and Inauguration

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the Winter Carnival is being organised for the third consecutive year and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Wednesday. He said the event aims to showcase Himachal's rich culture, attract more tourists and create a positive festive environment in the state capital. "Through the Municipal Corporation, we are celebrating the Winter Carnival for the third year in a row. It will begin on Wednesday and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister around 3:00 PM. Cultural programmes, including traditional Nati dance, will be organised on the Mall Road. Our effort is to involve tourists and present our culture. Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh and has a place on the international map. We want a positive festive atmosphere so that more tourists visit," said Surinder Chauhan.

Carnival Arrangements and Key Messages

The Mayor said special selfie points have been set up for Christmas and New Year celebrations, while arrangements have been made to manage traffic and maintain law and order during the festival period. He added that cleanliness and a drug-free message would be central themes of the carnival. "This is our effort to showcase the art and culture of Himachal Pradesh, and we will involve all the tourists who have come from outside. The intention behind this is to attract more and more tourists to Himachal Pradesh... Regarding the arrangements, we have spoken to the police department and the law and order authorities. We have held meetings with everyone... We have also created a selfie point for Christmas..." Chauhan said.

"Our slogan is 'Clean Shimla, Green Shimla'. Awareness against drugs will also be part of the Winter Carnival. We will give a message against drug abuse through various activities," he added.

Event Details and Expected Impact

The Winter Carnival will be held from December 24 to January 1, featuring cultural performances by artists from across the state, theatre, fashion shows, open-air events, children's activities and sports tournaments. Officials said the festival is expected to boost tourism, promote local artists and offer entertainment to visitors, while highlighting Shimla's clean air and scenic beauty as its biggest attractions. (ANI)