Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: Japan's First Lady dons green Kanjeevaram saree at President's dinner, photo goes viral

    G20 Summit 2023: The Japanese First Lady's choice of a Kanjeevaram saree for the dinner hosted by the Indian President holds special significance. Kanjeevaram sarees are renowned for their exquisite Indian craftsmanship, intricate designs, and the use of pure silk threads.

    G20 Summit 2023 Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida dons gorgeous green at President dinner photo goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s wife Yuko Kishida exuded six yards of elegance as she arrived at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the G20 Gala Dinner in a traditional saree on September 9.

    Yuko Kishida donned a green silk saree with shimmering golden highlights as a tribute to Indian culture and workmanship. She paired it with a vibrant magenta blouse for contrast. A bindi and a clutch were her picks to complete the look for the G20 Dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

    As they arrived at the event, Fumio and Yuko Kishida took pictures with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi’s Akshardham Temple

    President Droupadi Murmu, radiating grace and elegance, chose to adorn herself in the timeless attire of a traditional beige saree. The saree was accentuated with a striking turquoise border, beautifully adorned with vibrant floral patterns.  PM Modi, known for his sartorial choices, transitioned from his signature black bandhgala jacket to a more relaxed V-neck striped jacket, reflecting his versatile fashion sense for the evening.

    Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe wore an Indo-western outfit and accessoried her hair with a gajra. IMF Chief Georgieva donned a purple ethnic suit with a golden dupatta. Wife of Prime Minister of Mauritius wore a beautiful saree, while Bangladesh's PM teamed her saree with a pearl necklace.

    Also Read | Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu

    A group of between 50 and 60 musicians performed Indian music at the G20 Dinner that was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. The guests were served a four-course meal. The menu included several millet-based dishes. Before the start of the dinner, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed world leaders at a dias, set against a backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The event saw the arrival of numerous esteemed global leaders and prominent politicians, each making a grand entrance in their own unique style.

     

    'PM Modi's guarantee': Jaishankar shares insights on G20 merger assurance to ex-African Union chief

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Akshardham temple gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi’s Akshardham Temple

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances rkn

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor AJR

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign MoU to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor; check details

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu AJR

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner

    Recent Stories

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details rkn

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Akshardham temple gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi’s Akshardham Temple

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances rkn

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D: 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap ATG

    Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D: 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts ATG EAI

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon